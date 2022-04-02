Julius Randle's Final Injury Status For Saturday
Julius Randle has been ruled out of Saturday's game between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.View the original article to see embedded media.
The New York Knicks are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
2021 NBA All-Star Julius Randle has been ruled out for the contest, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Knicks enter the afternoon as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference 34-43 in the 77 games that they have played in this year.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.
