Baby returned safely after alleged car thief in Detroit hopped into running vehicle and drove off with young child inside

DETROIT (WWJ) - A baby was safely reunited with his mother after a suspect involved in a carjacking in Detroit on Friday apparently discovered the child in the backseat of the car they had stolen, police said.

Detroit Police officers said a blue 2019 Hyundai Accent was stolen from a woman in the area of W. 7 Mile Road and Montrose around 10:15 a.m. on April 1; her 14-month-old was secured in the backseat.

According to WXYZ , the child's mother, Dejuonai Gray, told police that she had left her baby in the running car while dropping her sister off at the Good Girls Factory Salon.

Gray told WXYZ that the incident happened very quickly; she was only gone for a few moments while she made sure her sister got inside and squared away.

When she came back outside, her car with her young child was gone.

Gray said she began to run toward the street, screaming that her 14-month-old was in the car.

Authorities said the suspect apparently discovered the child in the backseat shortly after the carjacking and stopped the car.

The suspect appeared to have pulled over, two blocks away from where they took the car, and put the baby on the curb where he was safely found by police.

Authorities spent Friday searching for the Hyundai with a Michigan license plate of #EGA4759; police were able to locate other suspects and another vehicle that they said was used to drop off the alleged thief that took Gray's car.

Three juveniles were taken into police custody in connection to the carjacking; police said more arrests may be made.

As of Saturday morning, the initial suspect and the stolen blue Hyundai have not been found.

If anyone has any information on this auto theft, DPD has asked that they contact the auto theft unit at 313-596-2555.

For tipsters who wish to remain anonymous, information can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP (1-800-773-2587).

Online tips can be submitted here .