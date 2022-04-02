ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Biden says sub he commissioned will enhance US security

By WILL WEISSERT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4Y9t_0exZ8fET00
1 of 10

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — In a public ceremony delayed two years by the pandemic, President Joe Biden on Saturday commissioned the USS Delaware, a nuclear attack submarine, saying it would enhance national security, though he made no reference to the global turmoil from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As the commander in chief, I believe it is our sacred obligation as a nation to prepare and equip those troops that we send into harm’s way and to care for them and their families when they return home,” he told a crowd of invited guests and dignitaries assembled on a sunny but chilly spring day on a restricted part of the dock in Wilmington.

This latest Navy ship to carry the Delaware name, the president said in brief remarks, “is part of a long tradition of serving our nation proudly and strengthening our nation’s security ... not just us, but our allies and partners around the world as well. In fact it’s already been doing that for some time.”

In April 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the United States, the Delaware was commissioned while underwater, a first for a Navy vessel. Since then it has been in training.

After the ceremony, the president took a private tour of the Delaware. He did not respond to questions from reporters about Ukraine.

First lady Jill Biden is the submarine’s sponsor, a role meant to bring a vessel luck. During her remarks, she exclaimed: “Officers and crew of the USS Delaware, man our ship and bring her to life.” The crew responded, “Aye aye, ma’am” and, as she applauded, sailors in dress uniforms ran behind the crowd, then down onto the submarine and lined up on the deck.

Saturday’s commissioning comes amid the war in Ukraine and after Biden announced a budget blueprint that proposes spending $795 billion on defense, which would mean an increase for the Pentagon.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the proposal would at best “leave our armed forces simply treading water” because of inflation. But some progressive Democrats complained that was too much funding after the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan last summer.

With a crew of 136 sailors, the Delaware is the 18th Virginia-class fast attack submarine, which is designed to seek and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, and can fire Tomahawk cruise missiles, the Navy says.

The ship is 377 feet long, can dive to depths greater than 800 feet and operate at speeds in excess of 25 knots submerged. The submarine is also designed to operate for more than three decades without needing to refuel, according to a Defense Department news release.

This is the first time in a century the name “Delaware” has been used for a Navy vessel, according to a Defense Department statement, and marks the seventh naval ship named after the state which Biden represented in the Senate for 36 years before his tenures as vice president and president.

Comments / 43

Paul Helton
2d ago

This new Sub will enhance security all the while he's cutting the Militarys budget & leaving the southern border wide open 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

Reply
20
Chris Hall
2d ago

enhance security? Biden is a national security threat. Money from China and Russia supports the biden crime family. Will the USS DELAWARE take out Biden?

Reply
9
Keith Dear,Sr.
2d ago

Hopefully he doesn't let get into the Russian territory. And forgets it's there and leaves it for their good. kind of like the Afghanistan deal

Reply
5
Check out more stories from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

836K+

Followers

412K+

Posts

379M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Government
Local
Delaware Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Ap#The Uss Delaware
Fox News

Sean Hannity: America has figured out Biden is causing the oil and gas crisis

Fox News host Sean Hannity analyzes what's at the core of America's economic problems as Biden continues to blame others for his policy failures. SEAN HANNITY: Seven months away from the midterm elections the Biden White House is in one crisis after another. Today a key inflation gauge just set another 40 year high. This impacts every single American, every American household. A whopping 6.4% increase and according to Bloomberg the average American family now can expect to spend $5,200 more this year or $433 more each month on the exact same items they bought one year ago.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

836K+
Followers
412K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy