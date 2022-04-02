Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum celebrate the return of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are back in their judge seats. The two shared clips of their return to the “America’s Got Talent” stage over their social media, clearly happy to be back for another round.

Klum shared a photo of this season’s judges, who will be made up of herself, Vergara, Simon Cowell, Terry Crewes and Howie Mandel . She captioned the post, “we’re back! See you May 31.”

Klum spoke with People Magazine and shared her excitement over coming back. “I could not be any more excited to be back behind the desk with my AGT family! There is no better feeling than discovering new talent and watching people reach for their dreams,“ she said. Klum is a seasoned member of “America’s Got Talent,” having been a judge for the show for nine seasons. Vergara is a relative newcomer, even though she’s made herself a mainstay and one of the show’s biggest draws. She’s been a judge for three seasons.

Vergara shared several posts commemorating her return, including photos alongside her cousin, Paola Sofia , who was visiting her on set. Other posts include herself and Klum getting ready before the cameras roll and a clip of Klum screaming in excitement. She captioned it, “I missed uuuuu,” while tagging her.

Sofia Vergara’s previoius Instagram post shows her with blue hair and a bathing suit. In the caption, she wrote that she was inspired by Karol G and her iconic look. While Vergara’s look was temporary, the two have been working together on the Netflix limited series “ Griselda ,” which marks Karol G’s acting debut and Vergara’s return to starring in a scripted TV series.

“Griselda” has been a passion project for Vergara, being in development for the past eight years. The show was “inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the ‘Godmother.’” The limited series will be made up of six episodes.