ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walworth County, WI

1 dead, 2 injured in southeastern Wisconsin boat explosion

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LaGRANGE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and two others were injured following an explosion on a pontoon boat Friday in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said the three men were installing a pier on Lauderdale Lake in the town of LaGrange when the explosion happened about 12:30 p.m.

The man died on the scene, authorities said. One man was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries and another man was treated at a hospital and released.

The Walworth County Hazardous Materials Unit was called on to help clean up fuel.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The names of the victims have not been released.

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

1 dead, 3 injured in Georgia fishing boat collision, DNR says

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — One person was killed and three others injured in a boat crash during a fishing tournament over the weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR says the crash happened Saturday on the Flint River in Georgia. Officials say a 2022 Xpress center console...
GEORGIA STATE
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walworth County, WI
Walworth County, WI
Crime & Safety
Walworth County, WI
Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
KARE 11

Minneapolis firefighter injured by smoke explosion while responding to house fire

MINNEAPOLIS — One firefighter was injured by a small explosion while responding to a house fire Saturday in Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 2600 block of Grand Street Northeast just after 4 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire burning in the basement fireplace. When crews began opening the chimney flue box from outside the home, a small smoke explosion occurred.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pontoon Boat#Accident#Ap
WSYX ABC6

1 injured, 1 missing after boat capsizes in Delaware County lake

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is missing and another is injured after a boating mishap on Delaware Lake Thursday morning. According to officials, two brothers were fishing at Delaware State Park when their boat capsized around 9:20 a.m. One of the brothers called 9-1-1 stating their boat capsized...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mom arrested after boy, 8, found dead of apparent strangulation

A Wisconsin mother was arrested after her eight-year-old son died from apparent strangulation.Oliver Hitchcock died two days after he was found unresponsive by his father at an apartment in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.Authorities say that the youngster’s mother, who has not yet been named by police, was taken to hospital with “self-inflicted injuries.” She was later released from the hospital and transferred to Sheboygan County Jail, where she remains.“The initial response I can say was due to a strangulation,” Police Chief Eric Miller said.The alarm was raised when the boy’s father called 911 and started what police described as “life-saving measures”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead, 12 wounded

A suspect was arrested in Sunday's mass shooting in Sacramento, California, which left six people dead and a dozen others wounded, police said. Dandrae Martin, 26, was booked on assault and illegal firearm possession charges, Sacramento police said. As part of their investigation, authorities served search warrants at three residences,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WSAZ

Two dead, one injured in shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting that killed two people and left another injured. Officials say they received a call Friday regarding a shooting in the Stopover community of Pike County. KSP troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Widows Branch Road where...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

Explosions

Fires, explosions took heavy toll on humans, animals. Some early historical fires and explosions in Raleigh and Fayette counties claimed heavy tolls on both humans and animals during the first quarter of the 20th century. Witnesses and bystanders have all passed on by now. But the horrific disasters still live...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

Several people killed in train derailment in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A train derailed after striking a vehicle in southern Hungary early Tuesday, leaving several people dead and others injured, police said. The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the town of Mindszent. Police said a van drove onto the train tracks and was struck by a train, which derailed from the force of the collision.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAW

Wausau East’s Cheyenne Schepp swims through life

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East swimming Cheyenne Schepp’s passion is in the pool. But just under one year ago, a single moment changed everything. Cheyenne, a swimmer on the Wausau East swim team, had a seizure in class. “I was on a google meet with my English class...
WAUSAU, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

836K+
Followers
412K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy