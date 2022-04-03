ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Mormons lower temperature on hot-button issues at conference

By SAM METZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omwWF_0exZ7git00
1 of 10

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Top leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed COVID-19, the church’s support of non-discrimination laws, war in Ukraine and legacies of racism at the faith’s first in-person conference since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The nearly 17 million-member faith, which is widely known as the Mormon church, is hosting about 13,000 people at its 21,000-seat Salt Lake City conference center over two sessions on Saturday. Though its signature conference regularly reached full capacity pre-pandemic, for two years, it has been held mostly remotely, with the majority of viewers watching livestreams from afar.

President Russell Nelson, the Latter-day Saints’ 97-year-old prophet, on Saturday told listeners gathered at the church’s Utah headquarters and those tuning in remotely that the troubles afflicting the world reaffirmed the need for faith and devotion.

“Contention violates everything the Savior stood for and taught,” he said.

He and other leaders mostly eschewed political issues, focused their remarks on spiritual matters and stressed unity and faith amid worldwide struggles. However, when high-ranking officials addressed current events and politics, they centered their remarks on denouncing polarization. They urged members of the faith to put their energy toward solution-oriented work rather than heated debates or criticism focused on the past.

The forward-looking perspective echoes prior remarks from church leaders, who have disavowed racism and expressed regret for past church positions, while stopping short of formally apologizing and avoiding opening up debate about church doctrines being reversed.

Church leader Neil L. Andersen implored members of the faith to focus on healing divisions, rather than dwelling on historical injustices or other divisive matters. Andersen encouraged tolerance and acceptance, highlighting the church’s support for non-discrimination legislation in Arizona designed to protect LGBTQ individuals.

“We genuinely love and care for all our neighbors, whether or not they believe as we do,” Andersen, a member of a top governing church panel called the Quorum of Twelve Apostles, said.

The church has backed anti-discrimination laws in Arizona and Utah and over the past decade softened its stances toward LGBTQ members of the faith and their families. However, it remains opposed to same-sex marriage on theological grounds.

Unlike prior conferences, most church leaders did not explicitly address the nationwide reckoning over racial injustice. Andersen encouraged listeners to summon “the inner strength to cool, calm, and quench the fiery darts aimed toward the truths we love.”

As an example of such a dart, he referenced a Salt Lake Tribune opinion piece that connected contemporary racism in Utah to historical examples of prejudice, including the church’s ban on Black members serving in the priesthood that was lifted nearly half a century ago.

Andersen urged listeners to avoid “shrinking before those who disparage us” and share the faith in ways “void of anger or malice.”

Church officials announced a series of personnel changes Saturday, including the addition of Tracy Y. Browning to a leadership role. When she takes her post in August, she’ll become the first Black woman to serve on an all-women leadership panel focused on families and children.

Women cannot serve in the priesthood or top leadership positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, though some have pushed to expand women’s roles in leadership.

“Demanding revelation from God is both arrogant and unproductive. Instead, we wait on the Lord and his timetable to reveal his truths through the means that he has established,” high-ranking church official Dale G. Renlund told a women’s-only session Saturday evening.

Jeffrey R. Holland, another high-ranking church official, geared remarks toward young people struggling amid the pandemic, shedding light on the risk of suicide and urging kids to seek help and counsel. His remarks come after the number of emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts spiked during the first year of the pandemic and parallel concerns raised last month by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Latter-day Saint himself, about transgender youth and suicide.

“Watch for signs of depression, despair, or anything hinting of self-harm. Offer your help. Listen. Make some kind of intervention as appropriate,” Holland told conference-goers.

Though high-ranking officials generally focus on spirituality at the church’s signature twice-yearly conference, they have in the past announced major shifts including the lifting of a ban on baptisms for children of same-sex couples.

While disagreement exists among members of the faith, throughout the pandemic, Nelson and other high-ranking church officials have repeatedly encouraged vaccinations and adherence to public health guidelines like masks. For a period of time, they closed temples, suspended in-person services and sent missionaries back home.

Church leaders on Saturday commended missionaries for adapting to the challenges presented by COVID-19, which for many included pivoting to remote service, and acknowledged it had not been easy. They encouraged young men eligible to serve missions, but who may not have done so yet because of the pandemic, to prepare.

“I know it has not been easy,” said high-ranking church official M. Russell Ballard.

__

This story has been corrected to show that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to host about 13,000 members of the faith at its twice-yearly conference over two sessions on Saturday, not 10,000 people.

Comments / 24

Loretta Russon
3d ago

We are The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The correct name by which we have always gone by. We are not Mormon's Church, we are Christ's Church.

Reply(3)
17
Mark Burrows
3d ago

This church has it's own Welfare system members do not rely on state Welfare. The Leaders also have no Salary or private Jets or member bought mansions. Their members are doing full tithe payers. Though you are right about some other feel good churches, your wrong about this one. This church helps people all over the world. check it out for yourself.

Reply
9
steampunkbandit
2d ago

I have seen the good this church does. And I have participated in some of those things. Being a life long member of this church has been very rewarding, and I have made many life long friend because of it. So before anyone starts Criticizing this religion, you had better take a closer look.

Reply
6
If you enjoy reading articles from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

838K+

Followers

412K+

Posts

380M+

Views

Follow The Associated Press and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Salt Lake Tribune

‘Mormon Land’: When righteousness becomes a debilitating obsession

Taylor Kerby persistently feared he would fall short of God’s love — no matter how many prayers he offered, no matter how often he read or recited scriptures and no matter how pure he kept his thoughts. Growing up in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,...
RELIGION
KSLTV

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints removes mask requirement in temples

SALT LAKE CITY— The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that masks would no longer be required in temples Tuesday. The church released a statement thanking members for their “patience during restricted temple operations that occurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” and expressed their eagerness to return the temples to full operation as soon as possible.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Local
Utah Society
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Herald-Journal

Field of Dreams: Smithfield family feels like temple site was fated

Editor's Note: The following article appeared in Latter-Day Living, a special section delivered with Thursday's Herald Journal. The five children of Perth and ArVella (Watts) Poulsen exited the room, entered the hallway, and closed the door behind them. As the siblings faced each other, they knew a difficult decision was at hand. There was not one word of dispute; not one argument uttered. The feelings were united and unanimous.
SMITHFIELD, UT
ABC4

Utah’s liquor laws set to change June 1st

UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation. […]
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mormons#President Of The Church#Transgender Youth#Temperature#Ap
deseret.com

Missing Utah girl found in back of semitruck in Wyoming

A 13-year-old Roosevelt girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming. Rylie Secrest was located by officers with the Cheyenne Police Department about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday in the back of a semi in Cheyenne. The truck was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.
CHEYENNE, WY
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Arizona

Arizona is well known for its hot and dry desert unique climate and weather. There are several reasons why people enjoy living in Arizona. Hiking, skiing, and bicycling are popular hobbies, such as golf, parks, and the performing arts. It is the sixth-largest state in America.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Religion
104.3 WOW Country

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

838K+
Followers
412K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy