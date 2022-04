CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Poison hemlock and wild parsnip are beginning to show up in the Tri-State, both invasive, non-native toxic plants. Joe Boggs, Assistant Professor at The Ohio State University Extension Office in Hamilton County, says, “poison hemlock and wild parsnip have some similar characteristics. They both belong to the same plant family, so they have these umbrella-like flowers. The big difference, though, is that poison hemlock has white flowers and wild parsnip has yellow flowers.”

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH