ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Elton John credits Ryan White’s family with saving his life

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCW7e_0exZ6us200
Elton John performs at Madison Square Garden during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in New York. John credits Ryan White and his family with saving his life. The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, April 1, that spending time around White’s family caused him to make changes in his life. White died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8, 1990. He had contracted HIV years earlier through a tainted blood transfusion. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elton John credits teenage AIDS victim Ryan White and his family with saving his life.

The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday that spending time around White’s family caused him to make changes in his life. White was from Indiana.

“I knew that my lifestyle was crazy and out of order. And six months later, I got sober and clean and have been ever since,” John said.

He said White’s family was the catalyst for him to change.

“I cannot thank them enough, because without them, I’d probably be dead,” the singer said, WTHR-TV reported.

White died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8, 1990. He had contracted HIV years earlier through a tainted blood transfusion. His mother, Jeanne White-Ginder continues to share a close relationship with John, who acknowledged her presence at the concert.

“I love you so much,” John said. “Thank you for all you’ve done for me. This song is for you.”

He then began playing “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.”

Comments / 2

Related
KXLY

Sir Elton John was blocked from adopting an orphan

Sir Elton John was stopped from adopting a Ukrainian orphan because of his sexuality. The 75-year-old star and his husband David Furnish tried to adopt a child from an orphanage they visited, but they were told they wouldn’t be able to because they’re gay. The ‘Rocket Man’ hitmaker...
MUSIC
WISH-TV

Elton John fans turned away from Indy concert rescheduled 3 times

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After years of delays waiting to attend an Elton John concert, part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, people were turned away Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Jonathan Enos, of Greenwood, had bought tickets in 2018 for the show. They were a Christmas present for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS News

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad sharing life beyond cancer

The same day the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" bandleader received 11 Grammy nominations – the most by any artist this year – the love of his life was beginning chemotherapy treatments for her second battle with cancer. Jon Batiste and bestselling author Suleika Jaouad ("Between Two Kingdoms") talk with correspondent Jim Axelrod about how their world was turned upside-down, and how they met adversity with an act of defiance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan White
Person
Elton John
CBS LA

Former 'Seinfeld', 'Toy Story' actress Estelle Harris dies at 93

Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza's short-fused mother on "Seinfeld" and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" franchise, has died. She was 93.As middle-class matron Estelle Costanza, Harris put a memorable stamp on her recurring role in the smash 1990s sitcom. With her high-pitched voice and humorously overbearing attitude, she was an archetype of maternal indignation.Trading insults and absurdities with her on-screen husband, played by Jerry Stiller, Harris helped create a parental pair that would leave even a psychiatrist helpless to do anything but hope they'd move to Florida — as their son,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

C.W. McCall, ‘Convoy’ Country Singer, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. C.W. McCall, an adman who found fame as a country music singer with songs about 18-wheelers, including the 1976 crossover No. 1 “Convoy,” has died at 93. According to his son Bill Fries III, McCall had been battling cancer and was in hospice care in his Colorado home when he died Friday, April 1. “Breaker one-nine, this here’s the Rubber Duck,” McCall intoned in the novelty hit “Convoy,” a song that celebrated CB radios and the community of long-haul truck drivers who used them. Released in November 1975, the spoken-word saga would top both...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Wthr Tv
DoYouRemember?

Battling Brain Tumor, Wendi Lou Lee From ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Stayed Strong With Faith

Little House on the Prairie boasted as wide a cast of child actors as adult stars. One of the former group was Wendi Lou Lee who, with her twin sister Brenda, played baby Grace Ingalls in her younger years. She has recently added her voice to the testimonies about working with Michael Landon and shared the important role faith has played in her life – especially after a dire health battle.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

836K+
Followers
412K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy