As many of you know, I play scratch games from the Texas Lottery and have had some pretty good luck lately. It seems that luck has struck again. I recently purchased a $5 $50,000 Poker ticket and won a claimer. What is a claimer? A claimer is any win of $1000.00 or more. I won $2,500 on a manual win-all! Which means all my hands beat the dealer's hand. Take a look below at the winning ticket and some of my other big wins as well below.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO