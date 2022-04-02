ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Headlines for Saturday, April 2, 2022

Kansas Public Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Villanova Doomed by KU's 3-Pointers in Final Four; Jayhawks Advance to Championship. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kansas and Villanova waged a 3-point shooting contest at the Final Four with one of them racing out to a big lead in the opening minutes and the other spending the rest of the...

kansaspublicradio.org

KCTV 5

Crimson and blue shine on downtown Kansas City skyline

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City, Mo., skyline will be honoring the Kansas Jayhawks on the eve of the national title game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Yes, that’s right: Kansas City, MISSOURI. It will be hard to miss crimson and blue if you’re in KCMO...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN.com

Crowd options for KU Championship game Monday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Got tickets to the big game Monday? No?. No worries. Wichita has options. “So we have created something fun,” said Derek Sorrells, owner of Papa’s General Store in Wichita. “It’s the KU Championship Special.”. Sorrells also is offering up a KU...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

KU Knocks Off 'Nova to Advance to National Championship Game; Faces UNC Monday

UPDATE: KU Will Face North Carolina Monday in the National Championship Game. Kansas Cruises to 81-65 Win over Villanova in Final Four; Advances to Title Game. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David McCormack muscled his way to 25 points, Ochai Agbaji added 21 and hot-shooting Kansas withstood every Villanova run for a 81-65 victory Saturday night that sent the Jayhawks back to the national title game. Christian Braun also had 10 points for the Jayhawks, including a key 3-pointer to ward off a comeback late in the game. Now, they hope to follow a familiar pattern against Duke or North Carolina on Monday night. The last three times that the Jayhawks and Wildcats have met in the tournament, the winner has gone on to win it all. Collin Gillespie had 17 points and Brandon Slater had 16 for the Wildcats, who struggled early without injured guard Justin Moore and never could come all the way back.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Thursday, March 31, 2022

Governor: Kansas Moves Toward 'Endemic Normalcy' on COVID-19 TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Governor Laura Kelly is formally declaring that Kansas is moving toward treating COVID-19 as a disease like the flu that spreads regularly in parts of the state and isn't considered a pandemic requiring emergency measures. Kelly said Thursday that the state health department will continue to support access to free COVID-19 testing, work to ensure that vulnerable populations can get vaccinated, see that providers serve a broad population and give “comprehensive guidance” about the virus. She called the new phase “endemic normalcy.” The Democratic governor’s announcement came more than nine months after top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature ended a state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Kansas to Face North Carolina in National Championship Monday

North Carolina Knocks Out Duke to Take on Top Seeded Kansas in Title Game. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's remarkable career came to a thrilling and sudden end Saturday night after Caleb Love made a key 3-pointer and three late free throws to lift archrival North Carolina to a thrill-a-minute 81-77 victory over the Blue Devils. This was the 258th, most consequential and maybe, just maybe, the very best meeting between these teams, whose arenas are separated by a scant 11 miles down in Tobacco Road. The Tar Heels (29-9), of all teams, pinned the 368th and final loss on the 75-year-old Coach K, exactly four weeks after they ruined the going-away party in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. North Carolina will now play top-seeded Kansas for the title Monday.
BASKETBALL
Kansas Public Radio

Kansas Jayhawks Win National Championship!

BULLETIN / URGENT - NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kansas tops North Carolina 72-69 for school's first NCAA men's basketball championship since 2008. Kansas Tops North Carolina 72-69 to Win National Basketball Title. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kansas pulled off the biggest comeback in national championship history Saturday night, getting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX4 News Kansas City

KU fans show excitement for championship gear

Lawrence, Kan. — The championship game t-shirts are in at Rally House and have a been big seller. People can’t get enough of KU victory t-shirts. Of course, if the Jayhawks win tomorrow, they’ll have to add another t-shirt to their collection. You can never have enough t-shirts, especially these tees celebrating KU playing for […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Fans take to the streets in Lawrence after KU win

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - After the largest comeback in the history of the NCAA championship game, KU fans in Lawrence took to the streets to celebrate. Inside Allen Fieldhouse, students and spectators stormed the court even though the game was played in New Orleans. Outside, fans poured off of Mass...
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

Demand for KU gear grows amid title run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday night, the Kansas Jayhawks clinched their spot in the national title game, and Rally House staff says that if the Jayhawks keep winning, the business will keep booming. Mason Gray, the Rally House West manager, says, “no matter if it has the bird, if it...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansans show off support for Jayhawks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s already been a wildly successful season for the University of Kansas men’s basketball team. Being one of the final two teams left standing in a season that begins each year with more than 350 years is an accomplishment worth celebrating. But no matter how much you try to look at the big picture and take pride in just getting to a title game, somebody is going to be disappointed Monday night. On the other side, a large fanbase is going to celebrate, likely through Monday night into Tuesday morning. But after streets clear, the good times will continue. Will the party be centered or Kansas, or several hundred miles to the east? We’ll likely have that answer by about 11 p.m. Monday night.
WICHITA, KS
North Platte Post

Conquistadors beat Knights in Dodge City

Dodge City, Kan. - North Platte Community College Softball dropped two games to Dodge City Community College Sunday. The final scores were 11-1 and 13-2. The Knights got things moving in the first inning of game one, when Cameron Rollison singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring a run.
DODGE CITY, KS

