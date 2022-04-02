Headlines for Saturday, April 2, 2022

North Carolina Knocks Out Duke to Take on Top Seeded Kansas in Title Game. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's remarkable career came to a thrilling and sudden end Saturday night after Caleb Love made a key 3-pointer and three late free throws to lift archrival North Carolina to a thrill-a-minute 81-77 victory over the Blue Devils. This was the 258th, most consequential and maybe, just maybe, the very best meeting between these teams, whose arenas are separated by a scant 11 miles down in Tobacco Road. The Tar Heels (29-9), of all teams, pinned the 368th and final loss on the 75-year-old Coach K, exactly four weeks after they ruined the going-away party in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. North Carolina will now play top-seeded Kansas for the title Monday.
