Headlines for Saturday, April 2, 2022

UPDATE: KU Will Face North Carolina Monday in the National Championship Game. Kansas Cruises to 81-65 Win over Villanova in Final Four; Advances to Title Game. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David McCormack muscled his way to 25 points, Ochai Agbaji added 21 and hot-shooting Kansas withstood every Villanova run for a 81-65 victory Saturday night that sent the Jayhawks back to the national title game. Christian Braun also had 10 points for the Jayhawks, including a key 3-pointer to ward off a comeback late in the game. Now, they hope to follow a familiar pattern against Duke or North Carolina on Monday night. The last three times that the Jayhawks and Wildcats have met in the tournament, the winner has gone on to win it all. Collin Gillespie had 17 points and Brandon Slater had 16 for the Wildcats, who struggled early without injured guard Justin Moore and never could come all the way back.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO