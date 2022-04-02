Here's the Southeastern Conference's entire spring game schedule
It’s been a long stretch without college football since Georgia knocked off Alabama, 33-18, in the national championship game on Jan. 10. The calendar has finally flipped to April, which marks a month full of spring football games for the Southeastern Conference as well as the others around the country.
Florida and coach Billy Napier took an unusual approach for their Orange and Blue game this year by pushing it to Thursday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. EDT from the following Saturday so that more recruits can be in attendance. If the Gators held it on Saturday, the coaching staff would have to convince top prospects to visit the Swamp instead of Alabama or Georgia. It’s an interesting move that could easily backfire on the new head coach if the students struggle to show up in the absence of Florida alumni who live outside of Gainesville.
Here is a full alphabetized list of dates and times for SEC spring football games this month.
Alabama
- Date: April 16
- Time: 3 p.m. EDT
- Watch: SEC Network+
Arkansas
- Date: April 16
- Time: Noon EDT
- Watch: SEC Network+
Auburn
- Date: April 9
- Time: 2 p.m. EDT
- Watch: SEC Network+
Georgia
- Date: April 16
- Time: 1 p.m. EDT
- Watch: ESPN2
Florida
- Date: April 14
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT
- Watch: SEC Network+
Kentucky
- Date: April 9
- Time: 1 p.m. EDT
- Watch: SEC Network+
LSU
- Date: April 23
- Time: 2 p.m. EDT
- Watch: SEC Network+
Mississippi
- Date: April 23
- Time: 1 p.m. EDT
- Watch: SEC Network+
Mississippi State
- Date: April 16
- Time: Noon EDT
- Watch: SEC Network+
Missouri
- Date: March 19
- Time: 2 p.m. EDT
- Watch: SEC Network+
South Carolina
- Date: April 16
- Time: 7 p.m. EDT
- Watch: SEC Network+
- Date: April 24
- Time: 4 p.m. EDT
- Watch: SEC Network+
Texas A&M
- Date: April 9
- Time: 2 p.m. EDT
- Watch: SEC Network+
Vanderbilt
- Date: April 16
- Time: 2 p.m. EDT
- Watch: SEC Network+
