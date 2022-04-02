ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Here's the Southeastern Conference's entire spring game schedule

By Zachary Huber
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKhUF_0exZ5ve800

It’s been a long stretch without college football since Georgia knocked off Alabama, 33-18, in the national championship game on Jan. 10. The calendar has finally flipped to April, which marks a month full of spring football games for the Southeastern Conference as well as the others around the country.

Florida and coach Billy Napier took an unusual approach for their Orange and Blue game this year by pushing it to Thursday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. EDT from the following Saturday so that more recruits can be in attendance. If the Gators held it on Saturday, the coaching staff would have to convince top prospects to visit the Swamp instead of Alabama or Georgia. It’s an interesting move that could easily backfire on the new head coach if the students struggle to show up in the absence of Florida alumni who live outside of Gainesville.

Here is a full alphabetized list of dates and times for SEC spring football games this month.

Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22oxHb_0exZ5ve800
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
  • Date: April 16
  • Time: 3 p.m. EDT
  • Watch: SEC Network+

Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHMRY_0exZ5ve800
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
  • Date: April 16
  • Time: Noon EDT
  • Watch: SEC Network+

Auburn

  • Date: April 9
  • Time: 2 p.m. EDT
  • Watch: SEC Network+

Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLVys_0exZ5ve800
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
  • Date: April 16
  • Time: 1 p.m. EDT
  • Watch: ESPN2

Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335mtk_0exZ5ve800
Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports
  • Date: April 14
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT
  • Watch: SEC Network+

Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06543D_0exZ5ve800
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
  • Date: April 9
  • Time: 1 p.m. EDT
  • Watch: SEC Network+

LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgDJB_0exZ5ve800
Scott Clause/The Advertiser
  • Date: April 23
  • Time: 2 p.m. EDT
  • Watch: SEC Network+

Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11apVy_0exZ5ve800
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
  • Date: April 23
  • Time: 1 p.m. EDT
  • Watch: SEC Network+

Mississippi State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B1iJ0_0exZ5ve800
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
  • Date: April 16
  • Time: Noon EDT
  • Watch: SEC Network+

Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYNvG_0exZ5ve800
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
  • Date: March 19
  • Time: 2 p.m. EDT
  • Watch: SEC Network+

South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPwVb_0exZ5ve800
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
  • Date: April 16
  • Time: 7 p.m. EDT
  • Watch: SEC Network+
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImaDb_0exZ5ve800
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
  • Date: April 24
  • Time: 4 p.m. EDT
  • Watch: SEC Network+

Texas A&M

  • Date: April 9
  • Time: 2 p.m. EDT
  • Watch: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGrZ6_0exZ5ve800
Syndication: The Tennessean
  • Date: April 16
  • Time: 2 p.m. EDT
  • Watch: SEC Network+

Gallery

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kansas beat UNC to win team's 4th title and Jayhawk nation went wild

After completing the biggest comeback in NCAA championship game history, Kansas officially has its first title win since 2008!. The Jayhawks bested the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69, putting together a 16-point comeback during the second half in an absolute dominant show of force against a tough UNC squad. The victory is Kansas’ fourth overall title in team history, breaking a decade-plus long drought for head coach Bill Self’s second title with the Jayhawks.
KANSAS STATE
