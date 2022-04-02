Here's the Southeastern Conference's entire spring game schedule

It’s been a long stretch without college football since Georgia knocked off Alabama, 33-18, in the national championship game on Jan. 10. The calendar has finally flipped to April, which marks a month full of spring football games for the Southeastern Conference as well as the others around the country.

Florida and coach Billy Napier took an unusual approach for their Orange and Blue game this year by pushing it to Thursday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. EDT from the following Saturday so that more recruits can be in attendance. If the Gators held it on Saturday, the coaching staff would have to convince top prospects to visit the Swamp instead of Alabama or Georgia. It’s an interesting move that could easily backfire on the new head coach if the students struggle to show up in the absence of Florida alumni who live outside of Gainesville.

Here is a full alphabetized list of dates and times for SEC spring football games this month.

Alabama

Date : April 16

: April 16 Time : 3 p.m. EDT

: 3 p.m. EDT Watch: SEC Network+

Arkansas

Date : April 16

: April 16 Time : Noon EDT

: Noon EDT Watch: SEC Network+

Auburn

Date : April 9

: April 9 Time : 2 p.m. EDT

: 2 p.m. EDT Watch: SEC Network+

Georgia

Date : April 16

: April 16 Time : 1 p.m. EDT

: 1 p.m. EDT Watch: ESPN2

Florida

Date : April 14

: April 14 Time : 7:30 p.m. EDT

: 7:30 p.m. EDT Watch: SEC Network+

Kentucky

Date : April 9

: April 9 Time : 1 p.m. EDT

: 1 p.m. EDT Watch: SEC Network+

LSU

Date : April 23

: April 23 Time : 2 p.m. EDT

: 2 p.m. EDT Watch: SEC Network+

Mississippi

Date : April 23

: April 23 Time : 1 p.m. EDT

: 1 p.m. EDT Watch: SEC Network+

Mississippi State

Date : April 16

: April 16 Time : Noon EDT

: Noon EDT Watch: SEC Network+

Missouri

Date : March 19

: March 19 Time : 2 p.m. EDT

: 2 p.m. EDT Watch: SEC Network+

South Carolina

Date : April 16

: April 16 Time: 7 p.m. EDT

Watch: SEC Network+

Date : April 24

: April 24 Time : 4 p.m. EDT

: 4 p.m. EDT Watch: SEC Network+

Texas A&M

Date : April 9

: April 9 Time : 2 p.m. EDT

: 2 p.m. EDT Watch: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt

Date : April 16

: April 16 Time : 2 p.m. EDT

: 2 p.m. EDT Watch: SEC Network+

