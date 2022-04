LAWRENCE, Kan. (The Lawrence Times) - Police looked for an armed person near Memorial Stadium on the University of Kansas campus this (FRI) afternoon. The Lawrence Times reports that the KU Police Department authorized a campus alert to avoid the area until further notice at around 1:20 pm. Scanner traffic indicated that no one had been injured before law enforcement moved their communications to an encrypted channel. Campus Police authorized an alert that there was no longer a threat to public safety at approximately 1:55 pm.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO