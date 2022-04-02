ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Westward Ho! Maine Potatoes travel far after western drought

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s potato growers had such a bumper crop that they’ve been helping out larger potato states out West. The...

