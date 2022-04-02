ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Inside the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala Honoring Joni Mitchell: ‘You Are Immortal’

By Rob LeDonne
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

A silence fell over a hushed crowd at the MGM Grand’s Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas as Billy Porter took on “Both Sides Now.”

Originally released 53 years ago and first recorded by the singer Judy Collins, the monumental song with its ruminative lyrics and unforgettable melody, is perhaps one of Joni Mitchell ’s most well known. Here at the MuisCares Person of the Year Gala honoring Mitchell on Friday (April 1), Porter had the unenviable task of covering the classic.

But as he reached the song’s second chorus it was clear his interpretation, with sparse instrumentation coupled with a stunning and poetic vocal prowess, effectively put Mitchell’s words front-and-center both audibly and visually (her handwritten lyrics were shown scrolling, karaoke-style, behind him). The combination of one passionate and singular artist honoring another was the theme of the night, and Porter’s performance left the audience moved, with the room leaping to their feet as he wrapped up the song. It was a testament that when a track is that well-crafted, in the right hands it can make you feel like it was your first time hearing it when in reality it’s actually been with you your entire life.

So went the night’s efforts to honor Mitchell, the latest MusiCares recipient in a long line of legends the charity has feted during an event that has become an emotional, can’t-miss highlight of Grammy weekend (past recipients include 2020’s honoree Aerosmith and Dolly Parton in 2019). There was an open question as to whether Mitchell, who only a few years ago suffered a brain aneurysm and was confined to a wheelchair, would attend. But those worries were quashed when the 78-year-old artist sauntered down the red carpet and took her seat inside.

Unlike in MusiCares past, 2022’s edition featured two disparate artists who were the night’s artistic directors: Brandi Carlile and Jon Batiste, the latter this year’s most nominated name at Sunday’s (April 3) Grammy Awards. Each invited a potpourri of unique talent to put unique spins on both Mitchell’s biggest hits and deep cuts, zigzagging between genres, feelings and the decades. This year the starry roster included the likes of John Legend, Herbie Hancock, Sara Bareilles, Leon Bridges, Yola, Black Pumas and Stephen Stills.

“When I heard that Joni was named Person of the Year, I knew I wanted to be involved in a meaningful way,” Batiste said as he opened the night’s proceedings. “Brandi and I worked with the producers to paint a beautiful picture of poetry and music through Joni’s eyes.”

Throughout the nearly four-hour show, no facet of Mitchell’s career was left unturned and no superlative was left unsaid, with artists emotionally recalling the moments Mitchell’s music inspired them, and the honoree’s friends recalling what makes her special, including Meryl Streep, who pre-recorded a video message that said in no uncertain terms, “You are immortal.”

“She has the ability to pour a lyric out from the depth of her soul,” singer Lauren Daigle told Billboard , who performed Mitchell’s “Come in From the Cold.” “One of the lyrics from that song is, ’I don’t know who the arsonist was, which incendiary soul, but all I ever wanted was just to come in from the cold.’ When you think about lines like those, with their depth and brevity and how she has the ability to fit all of those syllables and be melodic and beautiful, I’m so inspired by her.”

Bridges meanwhile, who delivered a spin on Mitchell’s cut “Amelia” from her 1976 album, Hejira , echoed those sentiments. “The fact that she lets out her strengths and weaknesses and stories for all the world to see; as a musician I appreciate those kinds of writers,” he tells Billboard . “She absolutely blessed the world with her sound. It’s humbling to be asked to give her version of such a beautiful tune.”

Alongside the new class of artists, Mitchell’s friends also showed out in force, including Herbie Hancock, a frequent collaborator, and Stills who surprised the audience with a rollicking guitar solo during Carlile’s rendition of Mitchell’s “Woodstock,” famously written in response to Mitchell missing the festival to tape a television appearance. (Stills and his band Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young released a memorable cover of the track in 1970.)

“We actually played for her the second-ever time we ever performed together,” Stills recollected before the show. “Two other members of the band insisted we sang in front of Joni the first time, but I know that’s not true because I never could have done it. I was too intimidated by her. I would have froze right up.”

Stills’ cohort Graham Nash also performed, but remotely from Nashville, where he’s currently on tour. Nash originally was supposed to be in-house, but that changed when the gala was shifted from its original date in January in Los Angeles, a result of the rescheduling and relocation of Grammy week events due to the Omicron surge earlier this year.

For organizers, the shift was no easy feat. “We had to recreate the same show two months later in a different city with our limited staff while also doing pandemic relief,” Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares, told Billboard of the charity that has given away $37.5 million since the pandemic turned life upside down in March 2020.

According to Segura, when it came to choosing Mitchell as this year’s honoree, it was a decision made in light of her recent absence from the public spotlight. “When she stepped away, it took the music community the opportunity to say, ‘Wait a second, we need to celebrate Joni Mitchell for what she’s done for us.’” (It was also the second major honor for Mitchell in short order, as she received a Kennedy Center Honor just last year.)

As midnight approached and the proceedings wound down, a visibly touched Mitchell took the stage to accept the honor and thank the performers and audience in a brief speech, which ended with the legend cracking, “I need to sit down.” However, she stayed on stage for a finale in the form of all-star renditions of both “The Circle Game” and the ahead-of-its-time environmental hit “Big Yellow Taxi,” which featured Carlile and Mitchell on the mic.

“Don’t it always seem to go, you don’t know what you got till it’s gone,” they sang. It was an ironic sentiment considering the palpable passion in the room and the expression shown on Mitchell’s face, which beamed with joy and emotion as the night went on.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Billboard
Billboard

661

Followers

985

Posts

363K+

Views

Follow Billboard and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

John Legend, Cyndi Lauper and Chloe Bailey lead the stars performing at MusiCares Person Of The Year event for Joni Mitchell... as guest of honor sits in the audience cheering them on

John Legend, Cyndi Lauper and Chloe Bailey led the stars performing at the MusiCares Person Of The Year event held this Friday night in Las Vegas two days before the Grammys. Held at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom, the event was held to honor Joni Mitchell, who could be seen in the audience watching the glittering lineup whirl through her old hits.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Joni Mitchell, 78, Makes Rare Appearance At The Grammys After 8th Win

Seven years after Joni Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm, the music icon made a special appearance at the 2022 Grammys to accept the award for Best Historical Album!. Those on hand at the MGM Garden Arena for the 64th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony were treated to a special treat: Joni Mitchell. The 78-yea-old living legend and music icon accepted her award for the Best Historical Album in person. The “Big Yellow Taxi” singer won for her album Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), and she looked resplendent in white with a red beret and matching necklace. She also brought the cool factor with a pair of slick sunglasses and her blonde locks in chic tails.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbie Hancock
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Chaka Khan
Person
Lauren Daigle
Person
John Legend
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Graham Nash
Person
Judy Collins
Person
Joni Mitchell
NME

Joni Mitchell approves of Harry Styles naming his new album ‘Harry’s House’

Joni Mitchell has given her stamp of approval to the title of Harry Styles‘ recently-announced third solo album, ‘Harry’s House’. Mitchell included a song called ‘Harry’s House/Centerpiece’ on her 1975 album ‘The Hissing of Summer Lawns’. The song, which details a failing marriage against a backdrop of materialist culture, interpolates the jazz standard ‘Centerpiece’ by Harry Edison and Jon Hendricks.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours

John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicares#Immortal#Poetry
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Joni Mitchell fans moved after Bonnie Raitt helps singer as she introduces Brandi Carlile

Joni Mitchell fans were overjoyed when the legendary artist made an appearance at this year’s Grammy Awards. The 78-year-old had earlier been announced as a presenter at the live ceremony in Las Vegas, where she introduced singer Brandi Carlile for a live performance. The moment took place seven years after she suffered a brain aneurysm at her home in Los Angeles. Fans were moved as fellow artist Bonnie Raitt appeared onstage with the Canadian artist, and helped her read out a word from the telepromter. “Very important to remember that Joni Mitchell had a brain aneurysm in 2015, and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Lady Gaga Set To Perform at Grammys This Sunday; Joni Mitchell Among Presenters

Click here to read the full article. Look who’s joining the fun at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas? CBS announced today that Lady Gaga will perform Sunday at the 64th Annual Grammys. Gaga, a 12-time Grammy winner, is up for five awards this year, including record of the year and best pop/duo group performance. Make some noise, monsters…@ladygaga is performing on the #GRAMMYs stage this Sunday on CBS. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/VM2mKgCAuD — CBS (@CBS) April 1, 2022   The Recording Academy also announced today a line-up of presenters for the awards, including Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Megan Thee Stallion,  Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Paul Simon to Get ‘Grammy Salute’ With Tribute Show Featuring Brandi Carlile, Brad Paisley

Click here to read the full article. Brandi Carlile, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, and more will gather for a tribute concert for Paul Simon. Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon is set to take place just after the Grammys, April 6, at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre  in Los Angeles. It will also feature performances from Little Big Town, Rhiannon Giddens, Dave Matthews, Angélique Kidjo, Shaggy, Irma Thomas, and Trombone Shorty. Simon will perform at the concert as well, while additional performers will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the concert will go on sale March 26...
MUSIC
CMT

64th Grammy Awards: Seven Country Music Moments You Missed

Country music’s best and brightest may not have captured any of the night’s top trophies at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, but they were in the spotlight for many of the night’s most memorable moments. “The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah returned to...
MUSIC
Variety

Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion to Present at Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Grammy Awards have announced the roster of presenters for the big show on Sunday night: current nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove; Grammy winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, and Keith Urban; past Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne; actor-musicians Jared Leto and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez; and actor Anthony Mackie. Previously announced Grammy performers include J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

661
Followers
985
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy