Man found dead on Riviera Dr. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

According to police, officers were sent to a home in the 1000 block of Riviera Drive. When they got to the scene, they found the victim identified as 36-year-old Deshawn Ginyard.

The cause of his death has not yet been released.

On Saturday evening, police released the following images of two women who may have information about the homicide:

Anyone who has seen the women or their car as asked to contact police

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.