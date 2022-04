MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of Memphis' live music and event venues, Minglewood Hall, is set to reopen in May. According to a release, the venue will open with a series of shows, including Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (May 4), Americana band Shakey Graves (June 10), stand-up comedian Chelcie Lynn (June 24), and more with additional dates and artists to be announced.

