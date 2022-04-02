City Watch issued for homeless man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a homeless man who they say has been missing since March.

Gregory Neal Jenkins, 51, went missing on March 18 and has not been heard from by family or friends, according to MPD.

He was last seen on the 4100 block of Eastwind Drive

Officers also said Jenkins sometimes goes to downtown Memphis homeless shelters.

Jenkins is a five feet, seven inch black man weighing around 165 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call (901)-545-COPS.

