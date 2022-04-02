ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

City Watch issued for homeless man

By Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdjZY_0exZ1pUc00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a homeless man who they say has been missing since March.

Gregory Neal Jenkins, 51, went missing on March 18 and has not been heard from by family or friends, according to MPD.

He was last seen on the 4100 block of Eastwind Drive

Officers also said Jenkins sometimes goes to downtown Memphis homeless shelters.

Jenkins is a five feet, seven inch black man weighing around 165 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call (901)-545-COPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
WREG
WREG

24K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Follow WREG and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WREG

Newborn baby found dead on side of the road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a newborn baby was found dead on the side of a road in Raleigh on Sunday. According to Memphis Police, the baby was found wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag on the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road. Police said the baby was a girl and appeared […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis teen robbed of dream prom

This story has been updated to reflect the correct cost of the stolen items. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis teen was robbed of his dream prom, but he and his mom are preparing to give it their all to still make the occasion special. Just days ago, 17-year-old David Greer, a student at Memphis Business Academy, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Man assaults officer at Collierville Chick-fil-A

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was caught on video taking swings at a police officer in the drive-through line at a Collierville Chick-fil-A before he was tackled early Thursday. A witness told WREG police tried to detain the man inside the Chick-fil-A on Poplar Avenue. Moments later, the man was filmed assaulting the officer outside […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Society
WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
WREG

‘He was jumping like a deer’: Witness describes Lorenzen Wright’s murder on day 5 of trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, continued Friday morning. The trial continued with testimony from Jimmie Martin, who claims Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Homeless Shelters#City Watch#Mpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Family waiting for justice after man is killed on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Latoya Henley lost her boyfriend and the father of her young daughter in September of 2021. “This is a pain that no one deserves to feel,” Henley said. Memphis Police say Courtney Bradford and another man left a nightclub and drove onto Interstate 240. They were just east of Airways when someone […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Juvenile assaulted at hotel in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are looking for a man who they say assaulted a juvenile at a hotel in Parkway Village on March 20. The juvenile was assaulted at Home 1 Extended Stay on the 4300 block of American Way. Officers say the suspect is a man between 20-30 years old. He was last seen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Woman wanted in connection to Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is wanted in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Whitehaven. Memphis Police say several individuals were fighting in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road on March 25. As individuals got into a black four-door sedan and started to leave, an individual in the car fired several shots. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months on the run, a man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting. Darrell Anderson is charged with facilitation first-degree murder from an incident that happened in Whitehaven on August 13, 2021. Police said they were called out to a barbershop on Holmes and found a man lying in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fight over wig leads to shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis hairdresser is facing a serious charge after allegedly fighting one of her customers over a wig. Police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Airways near Shelby Drive. Investigators say the fight started with fists but ended with bullets when the hairdresser, Artavia Bynum, fired two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man wanted in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Memphis. Travis Cohens, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of Teonka Gunn. The shooting happened at the Saint Court Apartments on North Watkins on March 1. Police say Gunn was found lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical in Real Value Inn shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is listed in critical condition after police say he was shot at a motel in Parkway Village. The shooting happened around 2:40 Saturday afternoon on the 3800 block of Lamar at Real Value Inn. MPD said the suspect is described as a man with dreadlocks. If you have any information, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy