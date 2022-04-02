Women's Six Nations: France overpower Ireland 40-5 to claim second Six Nations win

Wales continued their winning start to the 2022 Women’s Six Nations, producing another fine fightback to snatch a late victory against Scotland in Cardiff.In front of a record crowd for a women’s international in Wales, replacement scrum-half Ffion Lewis capitalised on a break from the outstanding Alisha Butchers to cross for the winning try less than five minutes from time.Scotland had dominated the first half, but were again guilty of failing to convert their territory and possession into points, leading only 14-7 at the interval.Rhona Lloyd’s second score soon after the restart had appeared to set the visitors up for a second half surge, but the Welsh bench again made a telling impact.Tries from Sioned Harries and Kelsey Jones levelled proceedings, before Butchers’ burst teed up Lewis to secure a second successive bonus point victory and a first home Six Nations win since 2019.
England were put to the sword as Australia spectacularly won their seventh Women’s Cricket World Cup with a 71-run victory Christchurch.Alyssa Healy’s staggering innings of 170 saw Australia put on 356-5 as England’s bowlers had no answer to a batting masterclass - Anya Shrubsole’s 3-46 the only highlight for the defending champions.Nat Sciver once again steered England’s reply by battling to her highest score in international cricket with 148 not out, but it proved in vain after Shrubsole was dismissed to hand Australia the trophy once more.Having been put in to bat in the bright Hagley Oval sunshine, Australia were...
GQEBERHA, South Africa, April 5 (Reuters) - Hosts South Africa will look to impose another trial by spin on seething tourists Bangladesh in the second and final test starting at St George's Park in Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, on Thursday. The home side completed a dominant 220-run victory in the...
The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
Former Wales manager Jayne Ludlow gets emotional as she recalls the most memorable performance of her reign - a 0-0 draw with England in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. A trailblazer from humble beginnings in the south Wales valleys, Ludlow would overcome adversity to become the first British woman to captain a side to Champions League glory.
Australia 356-5 (50 overs): Healy 170, Haynes 68, Shrubsole 3-46 England 285 (43.4 overs): Sciver 148*, Jonassen 3-57, King 3-64 Australia underlined their status as the premier international sports team on the planet by outclassing England to win the Women's World Cup. The Australians shattered records in Christchurch on their...
Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the former heir to the throne of Jordan, has said he is renouncing his title of prince. Prince Hamzah said his "personal convictions" were not in line with the "modern methods of our institutions". The prince is the fourth son of the late King Hussein and...
Twenty and counting. England rang the changes in Parma after their emphatic win in Edinburgh but the result was the same, Simon Middleton’s side scoring 12 tries for that 20th successive victory. France had looked mightily impressive on Saturday and they are the only side that can live with England. Their meeting with the Red Roses at the end of the month is certain to decide the destiny of this year’s Women’s Six Nations.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Manchester United’s match against Leicester City due to illness.The Portuguese superstar displayed some of his best form since returning to Old Trafford with a hat-trick against Tottenham in his last match, but is unavailable this evening.The 36-year-old’s absence will be a huge blow to Ralf Rangnick as the Red Devils look to keep pace with Arsenal in the hunt for a top four finish. The United boss said: “Unfortunately he had some flu-like symptoms before training yesterday, he should and would have played, but he didn't feel well and couldn't train.“The doctor checked...
Tries: McKenna 2, Thompson 3, Davies, Brown, Matthews, Fleetwood, Bern, Sing, Scarratt Cons: Harrison 3, Rowland 4. England crushed Italy in Parma as they racked up a 20th successive win and stayed firmly on course for a fourth straight Women's Six Nations title. The Red Roses, who thrashed Scotland 57-5...
England face a potential showdown with neighbours Wales or Scotland at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contains Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to...
Wales take on Scotland on Saturday as they look to continue their impressive start to the 2022 Women’s Six Nations Tournament.Despite being 14-5 down to Ireland at half-time last weekend, the Welsh secured a turnaround victory in the second-half to open their campaign strongly. The Welsh have never won the tournament in 26 attempts but a victory in the second round of matches could well render them challengers.Scotland, on the other hand, were decimated in a 57-5 defeat to England at the DAM Health Stadium last week and are big underdogs as they travel South.Follow France vs Ireland LIVE!Here is...
Scotland lost 7-4 to Norway as Ross Paterson's rink suffered a second consecutive defeat at the World Men's Curling Championship in United States. It leaves the Scots lying equal seventh after just one win in three at the start of the 12-game round robin stage. Paterson's rink started with a...
Pedri scored a brilliant second-half goal as Barcelona beat Sevilla to move up to second in La Liga and keep their title hopes alive. After a goalless first half, the 19-year-old midfielder showed great composure on the edge of the box to thump a shot into the bottom corner. Sevilla...
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off this fall, and now that the draw has been set, football futures bettors are looking for any sure goal to boot up their bankrolls. One of those bets would be the Golden Boot, the award presented to the top goalscorer of the international extravaganza.
