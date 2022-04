You'll need the rain gear if you're heading out this afternoon/evening as showers will work through the area, thanks to a warm front lifting northward. Expect periods of heavy rainfall at times with some embedded rumbles of thunder. The cold front will approach the I-95 corridor Thursday morning— keeping the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms around the area for the first half of the day. The window for severe storms will be more likely late tonight - Thursday morning.

