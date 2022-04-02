ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

My Leader Yummy – Cheddar Shrimp Nachos, Seafood Alfredo

By Kathleen Brotherton
myleaderpaper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeafood is a favorite for many families. During the Lenten season, seafood is especially popular, particularly shrimp, which can be prepared in so many ways. If you’re planning a party and appetizers are on your menu, these Lent-friendly Cheddar Shrimp Nachos are both tasty and easy to make....

www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Leavenworth Times

GRANDMA’S GROUND BEEF CASSEROLE

• Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix sugar, salt, garlic salt and tomato sauce into ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover skillet, and cool to room temperature.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheddar Cheese#Shrimp#Yummy#Food Drink#Cheddar Shrimp Nachos#This Seafood Alfredo
London Bruncher

Bang Bang Shrimp Recipe

A bonus of making your own bang bang shrimp is you can make (and eat) as many as you want!. This recipe for fried shrimp is similar to popcorn shrimp and is served in a creamy, spicy sauce made from Thai sweet chili sauce, sriracha, and mayo. The bang bang shrimp recipe is inspired by the famous appetizer at Bonefish Grill. I fell in love with the crispy shrimp years ago and make this recipe whenever I’m too far away from one of the restaurant locations!
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
RECIPES
London Bruncher

Sautéed Pea Salad with Burrata Recipe

This easy warm-weather appetizer is ready in 10 minutes!. In this recipe, sugar snap peas are thinly sliced on the bias with shallots served over creamy burrata with grilled bread. Adding red wine vinegar to the pea salad as they cook adds a bit of acidity to contrast with the cheese. While they are mainly thought of as a spring vegetable, peas are in season starting in Spring through September or October. Store peas in the refrigerator, wrapped in plastic. They will stay fresh for three to five days.
Myhighplains.com

Chef Bud Makes Irish Nachos

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’re getting closer to St. Patrick’s Day, and Chef Bud is making some Irish Nachos. Check out the recipe and instructions below. 2 C leftover corned beef, or deli corned beef shredded. 2 C shredded swiss cheese. 1 ½ C shredded cabbage, blanched...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
104.5 KDAT

Beer Company Urges Iowans to Pee in a Busch, Seriously

With spring in the air and the weather warming up, people are going to start spending more time outdoors. More time in the outdoors means more people doing their business in the outdoors. While it may seem harmless to pee outside on a tree, this could actually be pretty harmful to them. To combat that, a popular Iowa-favorite beer company is urging its drinkers to "Pee in a Busch" instead.
IOWA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Barataria Barbecue Shrimp

We’re gearing up for the Downtown Cajun Cook-Off! This fun, food-focused event supports the Child Advocacy Center. The festival took a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but now it’s back in Downtown Mobile on March 26, 2022. Mark Saunders and Paul Anderson are part of The Garage...
MOBILE, AL
The Infatuation

ABC Seafood

In a white building stamped with curly, italic blue letters that look almost identical to the Three’s Company font you’ll find ABC Seafood, an extravagant Hong Kong-style restaurant serving dim sum, barbecued meats, and of course, seafood. There’s a grab-and-go hot counter at the front which leads to an elegant dining room, where you can order traditional favorites like shrimp har gow, baked BBQ pork buns, or shumai in bright yellow wrappers, as well as a few harder-to-find dishes. West Lake-style beef soup (named after the freshwater river in Hangzhou, not the Los Angeles neighborhood) comes packed with egg white and fish filets, and chicken feet are served in black bean sauce. You might even see a live lobster pass the table. Come here whenever you want to impress wide-eyed out-of-towners or your mom on a Sunday morning (which is even harder).
RESTAURANTS
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

SUNDAY BRUNCH: Mini Cheese Souffles

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah: Weekend Edition!. ¼ cup + 2 tbsp. grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. 3 tbsp. dry sherry (optional) Preheat your oven to 375. Melt the 2 tbsp. butter and brush the 4 (1 cup) souffle dishes with the butter, then coat each with the 2 tbsp. of grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

8 Ground Turkey Recipes for a Healthy, Delicious Dinner

Ground turkey is the ideal ingredient for easy, healthy worknight meals. It can be used in a similar way to ground chicken or ground beef, but is an especially good choice if you're looking for a very lean protein source. Ground turkey is chewier and a bit saltier than ground beef, with a drier texture, less fat content and less flavor. However, it's incredibly versatile and easy to spice up with some extra spices or veggies. These ground turkey recipes are the perfect way to use this healthy, variable ingredient.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Stuffed garlic chicken burritos

The thing that I love about preparing chicken is how it's so versatile. Today, I chopped chicken breasts into bite-sized chunks and then cooked them in a roasted garlic butter sauce. I wrapped the chicken in soft-shell tortillas. The results were delicious.
One Green Planet

Peanut Butter & Banana Overnight Oats [Vegan]

1/2 teaspoon maca powder (optional) 2/3 cup canned light coconut milk (or milk of choice) Put oats, peanut butter powder, protein powder, chia seeds, maca, and salt in a bowl or single-serving mason jar and stir well to combine. Add milk, mashed banana, and vanilla and mix until well-incorporated. Sweeten...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy