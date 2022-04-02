ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Luton fight back to earn vital point against Millwall

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03XHiq_0exYzZfy00

A late own goal from Millwall skipper Jake Cooper gifted Luton another point in their quest for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs as they twice hit back to draw 2-2 at Kenilworth Road.

An uneventful start saw the game finally come to life after 20 minutes as Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was found by Amari’i Bell inside the area, but could only curl high and wide.

The Lions went back up the other end and took the lead in the 24th minute, a long ball forward falling to Tom Bradshaw outside the box and he picked out the bottom corner with wonderful accuracy to score his eighth of the season.

Town responded well though as firstly Mpanzu shanked off target again, before the Hatters levelled on 33 minutes.

It was a wonderful team move too, Mpanzu and Henri Lansbury involved before Bell took over and an excellent one-two released Elijah Adebayo in the area, who opened up his body and curled a finish beyond Bartosz Bialkowski via the inside of the post.

Millwall regrouped, Benik Afobe’s header looping over the top, while in the second half Luton should have moved ahead just two minutes in, when a ball over the top saw Harry Cornick in the clear. Faced with just Bialkowski to beat, he shot straight at the keeper’s legs.

Luton midfielder Lansbury made a crucial interception as Bradshaw looked set to swivel and put his side back in front, while Murray Wallace took aim from 30 yards but James Shea was not troubled.

Scott Malone was not too far away after connecting with a half-volley when a corner was cleared into his path, while Kal Naismith advanced out of defence for the Hatters, his shot deflecting behind off a trailing leg.

The Lions then looked to have got the deciding goal on 83 minutes when a quickfire break out from the back saw an overload on the left and substitute Oliver Burke looked up to pick out the perfect ball for Afobe to volley past Shea and make it 2-1.

However, Luton showed their fighting spirit yet again, winning a free-kick with three minutes to play, which former Scotland international Robert Snodgrass took, and his set-piece was turned into the net by Cooper.

Shea still had to be alert at his near post to prevent Malone from securing victory for the Lions, while Luton might have snatched it too, ex-Millwall attacker Fred Onyedinma doing superbly on the right, with Bell’s effort taking a nick on its way behind.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Andy Crosby upbeat as Port Vale earn point against Exeter

Andy Crosby saw Port Vale squander an opportunity to jump into a play-off spot but refused to be downhearted by a 0-0 Sky Bet League Two draw against second-placed Exeter. Vale dominated the first half, with striker James Wilson going close on several occasions. And they almost snatched a stoppage-time...
SOCCER
newschain

Shaun Maloney hails attacking threat of ‘quality’ Harry Clarke

Shaun Maloney believes the versatile Harry Clarke can help bring extra pace and punch to Hibernian’s attack as they bid to finish the season with a flourish. The 21-year-old played predominantly in defence during a spell on loan from Arsenal to Ross County in the first half of the cinch Premiership season.
SOCCER
newschain

Wigan eager to return to winning ways against Accrington

Title-chasing Wigan will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Sky Bet League One rivals Accrington. Leam Richardson has no fresh injury concerns after the Latics suffered a late equaliser to be held by local rivals Bolton on Saturday. Charlie Wyke is still missing but Richardson...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benik Afobe
Person
Elijah Adebayo
Person
James Shea
Person
Robert Snodgrass
Person
Oliver Burke
Person
Fred Onyedinma
Person
Kal Naismith
Person
Scott Malone
Person
Henri Lansbury
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
SOCCER
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millwall#Long Ball#Lions
newschain

Lyle Taylor penalty puts dent in West Brom’s promotion push

West Brom’s Championship play-off hopes suffered a huge blow with a 1-0 defeat to local rivals Birmingham at St Andrew’s. Lyle Taylor’s 67th-minute penalty, following a Conor Townsend handball, proved the difference as Blues secured their first victory over the Baggies since 2006. Albion sent on Andy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

World Championship: Liam Davies, 15, becomes youngest match winner

Welsh teenager Liam Davies has become the youngest winner of a World Championship match after beating Ireland's Aaron Hill in qualifying. The first qualifying round got under way in Sheffield on Monday and Davies beat Hill, the world number 88, 6-4. At 15 years and 277 days, he is two...
newschain

Hibernian’s Kyle Magennis confirms his season is over after knee surgery

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis has confirmed that his season is over after he underwent knee surgery on Monday. The 23-year-old has been sidelined since the end of September after initially being plagued by a groin problem. He was due to return to action early this year but just as he was nearing full fitness, he suffered a knee problem.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
newschain

VAR could be introduced to Scottish Premiership after World Cup

VAR could be introduced to the cinch Premiership immediately after this year’s World Cup as the Scottish Professional Football League prepares to make a decision on it later this month. The SPFL circulated a resolution on Monday to all 42 member clubs, who will be asked to vote on...
SOCCER
newschain

Sean Dyche: Everton’s relegation woes indication of difficulty of Premier League

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has admitted Everton’s relegation woes are simply an indication of the difficulty of life in the Premier League. The 19th-placed Clarets, who have lost their four most recent league fixtures, welcome Frank Lampard’s Toffees – defeated in four of their last five, but four points better off in 17th – to Turf Moor on Wednesday evening for a game which could have a major say in the fight for top-flight survival.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
SOCCER
newschain

Matty Stevens blow for Forest Green ahead of Mansfield clash

Matty Stevens’ season is over after it was confirmed the striker sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage at the weekend. The 27-goal forward was forced off after 15 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 win against Scunthorpe. Josh March came on to replace him and could start against the Stags. There...
SOCCER
newschain

Liam Shephard could be involved when Salford host Port Vale

Liam Shephard could be involved for Salford when they host Port Vale. The right-back returned from injury to make the bench against Hartlepool at the weekend and could feature. Jordan Turnbull will also be checked after jarring his knee against Pools. Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny are all...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy