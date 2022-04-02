ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Aaron Martin nets late winner as Port Vale battle back to beat Barrow

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Aaron Martin snatched an 89th-minute winner as Port Vale battled back from a half-time deficit to claim a 2-1 victory and deny Phil Brown his first point as Barrow boss.

Martin tapped in his third goal of the season to earn Vale a fifth win in six games under assistant manager Andy Crosby, who has been in charge while Darrell Clarke has been on compassionate leave.

Barrow led from the 24th minute when Josh Kay drilled in his fifth goal of the campaign to boost the relegation-battling home side’s chances of claiming a valuable win.

Former Hull, Derby and Southend chief Brown, beaten twice now since replacing Mark Cooper as manager, danced in delight on the pitch.

However, Vale, beaten just once in 16 matches and now in the automatic promotion places, were far more dangerous in the second period.

Brown was booked for encroaching outside his technical area once more before Vale equalised in the 59th minute.

Jamie Proctor was the recipient of Harry Charsley’s cross, with the experienced striker’s clever volley bringing his 10th goal of the season.

James Wilson wasted a chance to put Vale ahead almost immediately and Barrow defended desperately until Martin broke home hearts late on.

