ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City reclaim top spot with Burnley win after Liverpool down Watford

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095kRR_0exYzFGg00

Manchester City made sure they ended the day on top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley.

Responding to Liverpool’s lunchtime win over Watford, first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan restored City’s one-point advantage ahead of a huge week, which includes the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid and next week’s visit of the Reds.

City had gone 13 points clear after beating Chelsea in January – a figure inflated by the games in hand held by Liverpool – but kicked off at Turf Moor in second place after Jurgen Klopp’s side dispatched Burnley’s relegation rivals Watford for a 10th consecutive league win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E17QY_0exYzFGg00
Kevin De Bruyne (left) celebrates with Raheem Sterling following his strike at Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in the first half was followed by a late Fabinho penalty to send a message the short distance up the road to Turf Moor, but City responded in kind.

Vitaly Janelt’s quickfire double saw Brentford secure a 4-1 romp over a Chelsea side beset by unrelenting takeover talk.

Christian Eriksen also netted in a win that puts Thomas Frank’s side on the verge of cementing their top-flight status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9mNv_0exYzFGg00
Liverpool’s Diogo Jota (right) scores the opening goal against Watford (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Toni Rudiger hammered home a long-range strike, but Brentford punished Chelsea’s out-of-character defensive disarray three times in six minutes, to seal a memorable win.

And by the time Yoane Wissa drilled home a fourth, the travelling fans were in full dreamland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpkAQ_0exYzFGg00
Christian Eriksen was on target for Brentford in their win at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Wolves maintained their European charge after a deserved derby win over Aston Villa.

Jonny’s rocket and Ashley Young’s own goal earned the hosts a 2-1 win at Molineux.

Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back with a late penalty but Wolves held their nerve to keep the pressure on in the race for Europe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2cqh_0exYzFGg00
Jonny Castro Otto celebrates with his team-mates after netting against Aston Villa (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)

James Ward-Prowse produced more free-kick magic to earn Southampton a 1-1 draw at Leeds and halt their four-game losing run.

The England midfielder curled home a trademark dead-ball effort early in the second half after Jack Harrison had given Leeds an interval lead.

Southampton had lost their previous three Premier League games before a thumping home FA Cup defeat to Manchester City and will be happier than Leeds with a point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNmDS_0exYzFGg00
Jack Harrison (right) scored the opening goal at Elland Road (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

A first-half penalty miss by Neal Maupay ensured Brighton and Norwich played out a goalless draw at the Amex Stadium.

The goal-shy hosts dominated throughout against their bottom-of-the-table opponents and yet saw their usual Achilles heel crop up.

Maupay had the chance to break the deadlock in the 29th-minute but blazed over before he squandered another late chance to ensure a second stalemate of the campaign between the teams.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

127K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Related
newschain

Man City and Liverpool handed FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley

Manchester City were handed an FA Cup semi-final against Premier League title rivals Liverpool after reaching the last four on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s side were drawn against the winners of the quarter-final between the Merseysiders and Nottingham Forest – which Liverpool duly edged 1-0 thanks to Diogo Jota’s late goal – after booking their place in the last four with a 4-1 win at Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Neal Maupay
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Arsenal's Champions League hopes take hit in loss at Crystal Palace

Arsenal's hopes of securing a top-four Premier League finish this season were dealt a blow as the below-par visitors suffered a 3-0 defeat against rampant Crystal Palace on Monday. Arsenal were put to the sword in the first half by the clinical hosts, with goals from forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta and...
MLS
ESPN

Inter-Juventus fallout, Man United woe continues, Pedri produces magic for Barcelona, more

Fresh off a World Cup draw, the European club season resumed this weekend and provided plenty to talk about. From Juventus and Inter's fiery Serie A clash to more woe for Man United, it was a packed schedule. Elsewhere, Pedri was a superstar when Barcelona needed one, Real Madrid got some (lucky) penalties to stay ahead in LaLiga and Liverpool and Man City both won to keep the Premier League title race on a razor's edge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Norwich City#Burnley#The Premier League#Reds#Watford#Turf Moor#European
Yardbarker

Brentford surprises with 4-1 upset win over Chelsea

Chelsea's hopes of winning the Premier League were already slim, but now they're over after a surprising 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday. The two sides played to a scoreless tie in the first half before Chelsea got on top with a 48th minute goal from Antonio Rüdiger. From then on, it was all Brentford with goals in the 50th, 54th, 60th, and 87th minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
SOCCER
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Crystal Palace host Arsenal on Monday night and know a win would underline their improvement under Patrick Vieira this season by returning them to the top half.The Eagles have only lost one game in all competitions since the end of January, that coming against European champions Chelsea, which has seen Palace reach the FA Cup semi-final and see three players earn England caps this past international break.They’ve also been draw specialists in the Premier League - no club has as more than Palace’s 13 in 2021/22, while at the other end of the scale, no side has fewer than Arsenal’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Serie A leaders AC Milan held to draw by Bologna

Even a bloodied Zlatan Ibrahimovic could not rescue Serie A leaders AC Milan as they were held to a goalless draw by Bologna. Milan, who had won each of their last three games 1-0, could not repeat the feat despite launching a late flurry as the visitors, addressed via video link in the run-up to the game by coach Sinisa Mihajlovic from his hospital bed as he undergoes another round of treatment for leukaemia, held firm at the San Siro.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-0 Burnley

Manchester City 2. Kevin De Bruyne (5’), Ilkay Gündogan (25’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win after playing a real nice and profressional win. A dogged result though as it could and maybe should have been more. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match winning in the end.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy