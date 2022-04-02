ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Josh Laurent earns Reading a point in relegation battle with Barnsley

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzVVE_0exYyt1l00

Josh Laurent rescued a point for Reading as they drew 1-1 with relegation rivals Barnsley at Oakwell.

Carlton Morris’ fifth-minute strike put Poya Asbaghi’s men into a early lead, but the Royals refused to give up and levelled when Laurent calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Brad Collins.

Coming into the game on the back of impressive results against Bournemouth and Blackburn, Reading looked to continue their fine form in the opening stages.

Ovie Ejaria was allowed room to strike inside the penalty area and was swiftly denied by a low save from Collins.

Almost immediately after Ejaria’s chance, the Tykes opened the scoring themselves through Morris’ third goal in four games.

Good play on the left between Remy Vita, Amine Bassi and Domingos Quina opened up the space for the striker to compose himself before firing across the helpless Orjan Nyland and into the bottom corner.

Paul Ince’s men grew into the contest and with John Swift at the centre of everything, it was the midfielder who squandered a big chance from Ejaria’s cross.

Swift was involved again on the half-hour and came close later on, but he could not stab Michael Morrison’s long ball past Collins from six yards.

The visitors were again handed a golden opportunity to haul themselves level just before half-time from another Ejaria cross.

The winger delivered the ball to Tom Ince at the back post and he was denied his second Royals goal by a brilliant interception from Vita.

Reading continued to pile the pressure onto their opponents in the second half and thought they had won a penalty when Ince was brought down but referee David Webb booked the winger.

Shortly after Lucas Joao had seen a close-range attempt deflected over, the visitors finally got their equaliser through Laurent’s second goal in consecutive games.

Barnsley failed to clear the ball and Morrison’s delicate flick to the midfielder opened the angle for him to tap home the leveller.

The draw extends Barnsley’s winless run against Reading to 11 games.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fleetwood held to goalless draw by Doncaster in relegation battle

Fleetwood and Doncaster played out a 0-0 Sky Bet League One draw that does neither side’s chances of escaping the drop much good. It was perhaps no surprise that clear-cut openings were scarce, as Fleetwood had lost their previous five games and Doncaster came to Highbury as the division’s lowest scorers.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlton Morris
Person
Tom Ince
Person
Domingos Quina
Person
Amine Bassi
Person
Josh Laurent
Person
Paul Ince
Person
Ovie Ejaria
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Diogo Jota and Fabinho goals

Liverpool leapfrogged champions Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday thanks to a first-half header by Diogo Jota and a late Fabinho penalty.The hosts grabbed the lead moments after goalkeeper Alisson Becker denied Watford’s Juraj Kucka with a sharp save, as Jota timed his run to perfection at the other end and nodded in a cross from Joe Gomez in the 22nd minute.It was Portuguese forward Jota’s 14th league goal and 20th in all competitions this season, and the 25-year-old could have added to his tally shortly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barnsley#Relegation#Oakwell#Royals#Blackburn#Tykes#Swift
newschain

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles earns Hungary call-up

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles has been called up by Hungary for their friendlies later this month. The 21-year-old Bury-born player qualifies for Hungary through his grandparents and could make his international debut when the team take on Serbia in Budapest on March 24. Marco Rossi’s side then face Northern Ireland...
SOCCER
newschain

Yakou Meite sidelined as Reading host Stoke in Championship

Will be without Andy Rinomhota and Yakou Meite for their clash with Stoke. Rinomhota is out with a knee injury and Meite is sidelined with an ankle problem. John Swift started in their absence at Oakwell and could line-up again against the Potters. Stoke loanee Tom Ince will also be...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Liam Shephard could be involved when Salford host Port Vale

Liam Shephard could be involved for Salford when they host Port Vale. The right-back returned from injury to make the bench against Hartlepool at the weekend and could feature. Jordan Turnbull will also be checked after jarring his knee against Pools. Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny are all...
SOCCER
newschain

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner could make changes ahead of Wycombe clash

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner envisages making changes for the Sky Bet League One clash with Wycombe. The fitness of Liam O’Neil and Shilow Tracey is being monitored closely as they recover from knocks sustained last month. No significant injuries were incurred during Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Ipswich, but Bonner...
SOCCER
newschain

Preston defender Liam Lindsay suspended for Blackpool clash

Preston will be without suspended defender Liam Lindsay for Tuesday night’s Championship clash with Lancashire neighbours Blackpool. Lindsay was issued a straight red card as Ryan Lowe’s men slumped to their second successive defeat at struggling Derby on Saturday. Fellow defender Greg Cunningham, who has been out of...
SPORTS
newschain

Sean Dyche: Everton’s relegation woes indication of difficulty of Premier League

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has admitted Everton’s relegation woes are simply an indication of the difficulty of life in the Premier League. The 19th-placed Clarets, who have lost their four most recent league fixtures, welcome Frank Lampard’s Toffees – defeated in four of their last five, but four points better off in 17th – to Turf Moor on Wednesday evening for a game which could have a major say in the fight for top-flight survival.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy