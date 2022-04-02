ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphreys County, TN

Alleged Homeland Security impersonator claims fox was federal K-9

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cIeQ_0exYyXnt00

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, T.N. (WKRN) – An unusual case has landed a Tennessee man accused of impersonating a Homeland Security agent behind bars. The case is centered around a red fox known as “Lu Lu” that Keith Rediker claimed was a federal K-9, according to investigators.

“It’s bizarre, it’s very bizarre,” said Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.

The investigation began after the fox was shot and killed by a neighbor in New Johnsonville. “It was killing her chickens, the animals on the property there that she had,” Davis said.

That’s when the investigation took another turn.

“Mr. Rediker had reached out to her and identified himself as a Homeland Security agent and said she was going to be in big trouble, that she had shot and killed a federal K-9 that was used in bomb detection and search and rescue,” Davis said.

The sheriff shared photos of the red fox inside a K-9 cage in the back of a vehicle and a service dog registration for Rediker and the fox that said K-9 search and rescue, K-9 explosive.

“Being a K-9 handler myself, I’ve never heard of a fox, not saying there couldn’t possibly be one somewhere in the nation, but I’ve just never heard of it. It’s just not practical,” Davis said.

According to Sheriff Davis, this isn’t the first time Rediker has been in trouble with the law for allegedly claiming to be a federal agent. “He makes no bones about it. He will wear around a bulletproof vest out in public and it has ‘firearms instructor’ on it. He will present himself with BDUs (battle dress uniforms) with a duty-type belt. There’s way more than meets the eye to this. Looks like he’s been skating and floating and trying to present himself and appear as a Homeland Security agent in several counties across the state.”

Rediker faces criminal impersonation and is now out on bond, but more charges are expected.

“This is a very dangerous situation not only for him but for the public and for anybody that comes in contact with him,” Davis said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC

11K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow News 8 WROC and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester mobster recaptured after escaping custody in Florida

ORLANDO, F.L. (WROC) — A Rochester mobster who escaped custody by walking away from a halfway house on March 28 was recaptured in Florida Monday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Dominic Taddeo was caught “without incident” around 11:00 a.m. in Hialeah, roughly 200 miles from Orlando, where he’d been staying at a halfway house. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humphreys County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Humphreys County, TN
City
New Johnsonville, TN
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeland Security#Impersonator
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Girlfriend Of Harmony Montgomery's Father Found Dead At Hotel

The girlfriend of Harmony Montgomery’s father has been found dead in a hotel. Kelsey Small, 27, died on March 13 at a hotel in New Hampshire, police told WMUR. Investigators are not considering her death suspicious. According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, she was found dead in Manchester and her cause of death is pending.
MANCHESTER, NH
The Independent

Family of man shot by police: Release all videos, not parts

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released dashboard camera footage Tuesday of a deputy fatally shooting a Black man as he approached officers with a wooden stake, a killing the man's family called unjustified.The 49-second clip from a longer video shows Irvin D. Moorer Charley being shot with a stun gun while slowly walking toward the officers as one deputy yells “Taser! Taser!" The stun gun has no apparent affect, and then Moorer Charley runs at the Richland County deputy as the officer fires seven times until the man collapses.Moorer Charley’s family has seen the footage and a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AL.com

Dominic Taddeo, NY Mafia hit man, escapes from Florida halfway house

A notorious Mafia hit man, denied a compassionate release from prison last year, took matters into his own hands. Dominic Taddeo, a convicted killer with the mob’s Rochester, N.Y crime family, slipped away from a Florida residential halfway house this past Monday and remains on the loose, the federal Bureau of Prisons website reported.
FLORIDA STATE
KTUL

Secretary of Homeland Security warns of potential Russian cyberattacks in US

WASHINGTON (TND) – The Department of Homeland Security is investigating potential cyberattacks against the United States as the Ukraine-Russia war continues. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released a statement Monday on how organizations can work to combat this kind of cyber activity:. “As the Russian Government explores...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy