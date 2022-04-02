ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir Elton John credits Ryan White’s family with saving his life

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Sir Elton John credits teenage Aids victim Ryan White and his family with saving his life.

The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday night that spending time around Ryan’s family caused him to make changes in his life. Ryan was from Indiana.

“I knew that my lifestyle was crazy and out of order. And six months later, I got sober and clean and have been ever since,” Sir Elton said.

He said Ryan’s family was the catalyst for him to change.

“I cannot thank them enough, because without them, I’d probably be dead,” the singer said, WTHR-TV reported.

Ryan died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8, 1990. He had contracted HIV years earlier through a tainted blood transfusion.

His mother, Jeanne White-Ginder continues to share a close relationship with Sir Elton, who acknowledged her presence at the concert.

“I love you so much,” he said. “Thank you for all you’ve done for me. This song is for you.”

He then began playing Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

