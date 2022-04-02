ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Lincoln beat Charlton as both sides reduced to 10 men

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OIGAc_0exYySOG00

Lincoln ran out 2-1 winners at Charlton as both teams were reduced to 10 men.

Charlton came close to opening the scoring after 23 minutes when Jayden Stockley turned an Alex Gilbey cross onto the crossbar from close range.

However, the away side took the lead on 33 minutes when Morgan Whittaker was left free on the edge of the box to slot past Craig MacGillivray with a fine finish.

It got worse for Charlton when Gilbey was dismissed nine minutes before the break for a second booking.

The hosts looked to have equalised when a Stockley header appeared to cross the line, but referee Robert Madley ruled otherwise.

Lincoln were also reduced to 10 men on 55 minutes when goalscorer Whittaker lunged into Ben Purrington.

Stockley forced a fine save from Lincoln keeper Jordan Wright after the hour mark.

The game looked sealed when Anthony Scully controlled the ball and fired in the top corner on 76 minutes.

Charlton had late hope when Stockley headed home from a corner with two minutes left but Lincoln held on.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

127K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Related
newschain

Josh Harrop closing in on return as Fleetwood host Lincoln

Fleetwood’s Josh Harrop, Anthony Pilkington and Ellis Harrison are pushing hard to start the Sky Bet League One clash with Lincoln. Pilkington and Harrison made successful comebacks in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Crewe after a month on the sidelines. Harrop is closing in on making his own return...
SPORTS
newschain

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner could make changes ahead of Wycombe clash

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner envisages making changes for the Sky Bet League One clash with Wycombe. The fitness of Liam O’Neil and Shilow Tracey is being monitored closely as they recover from knocks sustained last month. No significant injuries were incurred during Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Ipswich, but Bonner...
SOCCER
newschain

Lyle Taylor penalty puts dent in West Brom’s promotion push

West Brom’s Championship play-off hopes suffered a huge blow with a 1-0 defeat to local rivals Birmingham at St Andrew’s. Lyle Taylor’s 67th-minute penalty, following a Conor Townsend handball, proved the difference as Blues secured their first victory over the Baggies since 2006. Albion sent on Andy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Gilbey
Person
Jayden Stockley
Person
Anthony Scully
Person
Morgan Whittaker
Person
Ben Purrington
newschain

Matty Stevens blow for Forest Green ahead of Mansfield clash

Matty Stevens’ season is over after it was confirmed the striker sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage at the weekend. The 27-goal forward was forced off after 15 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 win against Scunthorpe. Josh March came on to replace him and could start against the Stags. There...
SOCCER
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Everton loses 2-1 at West Ham to stay in deep trouble in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Everton remained in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, with defender Michael Keane's second-half red card capping another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard's team. Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschain

Liam Shephard could be involved when Salford host Port Vale

Liam Shephard could be involved for Salford when they host Port Vale. The right-back returned from injury to make the bench against Hartlepool at the weekend and could feature. Jordan Turnbull will also be checked after jarring his knee against Pools. Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny are all...
SOCCER
BBC

Maddison and Barnes lead 'positive' Leicester

Leicester's "positive" approach was summed up by James Maddison and Harvey Barnes against Manchester United, according to the Football Daily panellists. Maddison supplied the cross for Kelechi Iheanacho's opening goal and thought he'd won the game late on, only for a VAR check to rule out his clinical strike. Former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Wigan eager to return to winning ways against Accrington

Title-chasing Wigan will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Sky Bet League One rivals Accrington. Leam Richardson has no fresh injury concerns after the Latics suffered a late equaliser to be held by local rivals Bolton on Saturday. Charlie Wyke is still missing but Richardson...
SPORTS
newschain

Yakou Meite sidelined as Reading host Stoke in Championship

Will be without Andy Rinomhota and Yakou Meite for their clash with Stoke. Rinomhota is out with a knee injury and Meite is sidelined with an ankle problem. John Swift started in their absence at Oakwell and could line-up again against the Potters. Stoke loanee Tom Ince will also be...
SPORTS
newschain

Police arrest 275 people after fuel protests

Police have arrested 275 people after a series of fuel protests across the UK. Essex Police said they had arrested 10 people on Monday following a number of demonstrations at fuel sites in the county on Friday. The force added it had now arrested 172 people in total and it...
PROTESTS
newschain

Preston defender Liam Lindsay suspended for Blackpool clash

Preston will be without suspended defender Liam Lindsay for Tuesday night’s Championship clash with Lancashire neighbours Blackpool. Lindsay was issued a straight red card as Ryan Lowe’s men slumped to their second successive defeat at struggling Derby on Saturday. Fellow defender Greg Cunningham, who has been out of...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy