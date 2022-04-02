ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Morecambe make light work of Burton to boost survival bid

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lpsvl_0exYyML800

Three quickfire goals in a fiery encounter with 10-man Burton gave

a much-needed 3-0 victory in their fight to avoid relegation from Sky Bet League One.

Goals from Arthur Gnahoua, Adam Phillips and Cole Stockton just before and after the break helped Derek Adams collect his first win since returning to the club.

The Shrimps were helped by the sending-off of Conor Shaughnessy in the 43rd minute for a foul on Dylan Connolly, with a tetchy first half also seeing Burton goalkeeping coach Jake Keen sent off and Morecambe assistant John McMahon booked for a touchline disagreement.

Morecambe took a deserved lead in the 41st minute. Aaron Wildig fed the ball through to Gnahoua, whose shot took a wicked deflection to loop over Ben Garratt.

A minute late Burton were reduced to 10 men when Shaughnessy received a straight red card for a crude challenge on Connolly.

The Shrimps then added a second in first-half stoppage time when Stockton played in Phillips, who produced a superb low finish past Garratt.

Adams’ side then made it 3-0 one minute after the break. Gnahoua produced a right-footed shot from the edge of the area that Garratt could only parry and Stockton was perfectly placed to slot home the rebound from close range.

Morecambe had several chances to extend their lead before Burton ended the game on the front foot, with John Brayford seeing a header cleared off the line.

