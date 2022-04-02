ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fleetwood boost survival hopes with win over bottom side Crewe

By NewsChain Sport
Fleetwood boosted their Sky Bet League One survival hopes with a 3-1 win at bottom club Crewe.

Harvey Macadam put the Cod Army ahead with his first senior goal, but Chris Long hit back for Crewe in first-half stoppage time against his former club.

But second-half goals from substitutes Anthony Pilkington and Ellis Harrison ensured the visitors stayed out of the bottom four.

Fleetwood took an 18th-minute lead when Harrison Biggins lofted the ball over and Macadam rose to plant a downward header into the bottom corner.

Alex Cairns preserved the lead when thwarting efforts from Chris Porter and Long.

Porter headed over and wide from tempting positions. Although at the other end Ged Garner was inches away from adding a second with a powerful header from a pullback from Cian Hayes.

Long hauled the Railwaymen back on terms when he made space 25 yards out to smash a powerful effort past Cairns.

And after the restart Oli Finney failed to get a header on target from Tom Lowery’s inviting cross.

Travis Johnson’s mistake offered Biggins a sight at goal, only for the midfielder to blaze high over the bar.

But Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey’s substitutions paid off with Pilkington and Harrison sealing a much-needed win.

First Harrison was wasteful when driving across the face of goal after being put clear by Paddy Lane.

But then Pilkington flicked a header from Callum Camps’ cross over goalkeeper Dave Richards and into the far corner.

And after Pilkington’s shot was parried by Richards, Harrison nudged the rebound over the line despite the keeper’s effort to keep it out.

newschain

