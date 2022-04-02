ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Cuomo sues ethics commission over book repayment

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXNhB_0exYyAkQ00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Former governor Andrew Cuomo has filed a lawsuit against the state’s ethics commission. It’s the latest move in an ongoing dispute over his earnings from a book about his efforts during the pandemic.

Cuomo has accused the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) of violating his constitutional rights. The commission has regulatory oversight over lobbyists and government officials.

JCOPE gave Cuomo approval to write “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” in July 2020. It was released that October, and he reportedly earned $5.1 million from the book.

JCOPE said it approved the book deal in 2020 after being told that Cuomo would not use state personnel or resources. However, a state assembly investigation found that the book was written at least in part by state employees during their off-hours.

Following the investigation, JCOPE rescinded the book’s approval. Cuomo’s team denied the allegations. The ethics commission has since ordered Cuomo to repay his multi-million dollar book advance. Once in December 2021 and again in March.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
News 8 WROC

Bird flu detected in at least 20 states

(NEXSTAR) – Since the start of 2021, avian influenza has been confirmed in at least 22 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Should you be concerned? The first case this year among a commercial flock was among turkeys in Indiana. Since then, new cases have been reported almost daily by the USDA. Spread of the […]
MINNESOTA STATE
Gothamist.com

Newly released records show why top investigator at inspector general’s office lost his job

This much was clear: A high-ranking New York state investigator with long-standing ties to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s orbit was abruptly and quietly fired last year. Robert Addoloarto’s name appeared last November alongside his subordinate, investigator Steven Hill, on a list of law-enforcement officials whose basic training certification had been revoked. The list, published monthly by the state, showed the two men had been terminated for misconduct in October by the state inspector general’s office, where Addolorato had been deputy chief of investigations since 2011. The inspector general's office is charged with investigating internal malfeasance.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
The Independent

Judge among 156 New York officials who could lose their jobs within days for refusing to take vaccine

A judge is one of more than 150 New York court employees who face potential firing or other punishments over their refusal to take the coronavirus vaccine. The New York Daily News reports that Justice Jenny Rivera of the state's Court of Appeals is among four judges who are still refusing to take the coronavirus vaccine. Ms Rivera was appointed to the state's highest court by former Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2013. The state’s Office of Court Administration can't fire the judges, but they can be referred to the Commission on Judicial Conduct for their refusal to comply with...
HEALTH
WJTV 12

Ethics Commission to decide if House GOP Caucus meetings are illegal

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – A state senator has formally asked the Mississippi Ethics Commission to decide whether House Republican Caucus meetings — the closed-door, secretive Capitol gatherings that are open only to 77 Republicans in the House of Representatives — violate the state’s Open Meetings Act. The House Republican Caucus meetings, which have been […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ethics Commission#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
The Staten Island Advance

House vote on federal cannabis ban expected this week; here’s what you need to know

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As early as Wednesday, the U.S. House will vote to end the federal ban on cannabis --again. The House Judiciary Committee passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE Act) -- which, in addition to lifting the federal cannabis ban, includes help for communities and individuals hard hit by the war on drugs -- last September.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WFAE

How blue states are fighting back against abortion bans

As the country awaits the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, Democrat-led states are proposing laws to shore up abortion rights at the local level. The effort is in direct response to the organized campaign to make abortion illegal. Dozens of states have...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Grand Forks Herald

Port: Ethics commission is preparing to put their boot on the throat of participatory politics in our state

MINOT, N.D. — North Dakota's new ethics commission is a mess. It's a board made up of appointees who are in no way accountable to the electorate, who are hostile to being transparent with the public , and seemingly serve a constituency of one, given their obsequious attitude toward left-wing activist Ellen Chaffee who spearheaded the ballot measure campaign that created the commission.
MINOT, ND
News 8 WROC

Rochester mobster recaptured after escaping custody in Florida

ORLANDO, F.L. (WROC) — A Rochester mobster who escaped custody by walking away from a halfway house on March 28 was recaptured in Florida Monday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Dominic Taddeo was caught “without incident” around 11:00 a.m. in Hialeah, roughly 200 miles from Orlando, where he’d been staying at a halfway house. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy