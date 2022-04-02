James Edward Armstrong, Sr.

PINE GROVE COMMUNITY - Russell Gardell Doty age 87 of the Pine Grove Community passed away from complications of COVID 19 on Saturday April 2, 2022 at Greeneville Community Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 70yrs Lois "Tootsie" Doty, sisters Lois Hipps and Maxie Shanks, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews including special ones that were caregivers Holly, Ronnie, Corben, and Haleigh Bernard, and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Viola Doty, 2 sisters infant Alma Doty and Ina Doty Cutshall, 3 brothers Leroy, Duane "Buck", Lyle Doty. The family will receive friends from 3-7pm Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Downtown Chapel and 1-2pm Thursday at Pine Grove FWB Church. The funeral service will be at 2pm Thursday at 2pm at Pine Grove FWB Church with Rev. Nathan Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove FWB Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Corben Bernard, Jason Crawford, Tommy Doty, Marty Jackson, Mark McNeese, Tony Bailey. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Pine Grove FWB Cemetery c/o Lawanda Dawson 1980 Nelse Roberts Rd, Chuckey, TN 37641.
Comments / 0