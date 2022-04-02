ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Hill, TN

James Edward Armstrong, Sr.

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHURCH HILL – James Edward Armstrong, Sr., 90, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center....

www.timesnews.net



Kingsport Times-News

Mendy Ann Carter

CHURCH HILL – Mendy Ann Carter, 44, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at McPheeters Bend Cemetery with Rev. Gary Woods. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Trixie “Shirley” Carpenter

KINGSPORT - Trixie “Shirley” Carpenter, 85, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord,. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sylvia Rouse Lane

MOUNT CARMEL - Sylvia Rouse Lane, age 85, of Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Sue Reed

CHURCH HILL - Mary Sue Reed, 71, of Church Hill passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Moody

KINGSPORT - Betty Moody, 90, of Kingsport, died Friday night, April 1, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeffery Stephen Carter

KINGSPORT - Jeffery Stephen Carter, 59, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his daughter’s home surrounded by his family. The Carter family will gather to greet friends and share memories in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Jeffery’s son-in-law, Rev. Daniel Sutherland officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place in the Garden of The Good Shepard in East Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Billie Roberts

KINGSPORT – Billie Roberts, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Wexford House after a long illness. Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Helen Kate “Memaw” Adkins

KINGSPORT – Helen Kate “Memaw” Adkins, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Clifford Eugene Salyers

ROGERSVILLE - Clifford Eugene Salyers, age 77, of Rogersville, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a son of the late Milburne and Tennessee Salyers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Mesbie Salyers; and sister, Mary Ann.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Lee Adkins, Sr.

ABINGDON, VA. - Jerry Lee Adkins, Sr., of Abingdon, Va., passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, April 2, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Despite his illness, he always brought joy and happiness to all those around him. Jerry was born March 15, 1944, in...
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Wanda Kay Collins Dillow

MOUNT CARMEL - Wanda Kay Collins Dillow, age 73, of Mount Carmel, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. She was a member of The Lighthouse in Kingsport where she faithfully served her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed rescuing and loving cats. Most of all, she was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, and she cherished her 2 granddaughters.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Martha Overbey Martin

GRAY - Martha Overbey Martin of Gray, TN fought the good fight and finished her race on this side of Heaven on March 26, 2022. She was a humble and generous prayer warrior, loved by her family and respected by those who knew her. She was a school teacher for forty-three years and many of her former students still have fond memories of her. She is now more alive than ever in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ and reunited with the love of her life, Earl.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donna Brackbill

Donna Brackbill passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The family will be holding a private ceremony at a later date. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Brackbill family.
OBITUARIES
Kingsport Times-News

Brenda Lou Evans

KINGSPORT - Brenda Lou Evans, 73, of Kingsport, TN, went on to be with the Lord on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Brenda was a very outgoing lady and never knew a stranger. She went by the nickname "Red" because of her beautiful red hair. Brenda had a love for everyone and when people would meet her they instantly fell in love with her as well. After 20 years of dedicated service and a 5-star rating, she retired from Cracker Barrel. She enjoyed her family and loved them to the moon and back. The earth lost a dear mother, sister, and friend but Heaven gained an angel.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stewart George Vaughn

Stewart George Vaughn born June 2, 1931 was reunited with the love of his life, Needa on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Stewart was a very talented man and jack of all trades all his life. He worked for Kingsport Milling company and helped rebuild the mill with his dad after the fire. He continued working there until he moved on to AFG where he retired after 35 years of service. He also owned Stone Drive Sport Shop and Vaughn’s Taxidermy. He even mounted a couple of animals for Johnny Cash. He loved fishing, hunting and shooting. He loved his family and was the greatest dad and pappy on the planet. His greatest legacy however was his love for Jesus. He was an Elder and Usher at Apostolic Gospel Church and most importantly was known as the “Candyman” by all its members, both young and old. Stewart was also a connoisseur of pineapple milkshakes.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

F.B. Tomlinson, Jr.

KINGSPORT - F.B. Tomlinson, Jr., 87, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Marie Huff Bussey

Marie Huff Bussey passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s and Covid. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Sunday April 3, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Memorial Service will follow...
OBITUARIES
Kingsport Times-News

Russell Gardell Doty

PINE GROVE COMMUNITY - Russell Gardell Doty age 87 of the Pine Grove Community passed away from complications of COVID 19 on Saturday April 2, 2022 at Greeneville Community Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 70yrs Lois "Tootsie" Doty, sisters Lois Hipps and Maxie Shanks, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews including special ones that were caregivers Holly, Ronnie, Corben, and Haleigh Bernard, and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Viola Doty, 2 sisters infant Alma Doty and Ina Doty Cutshall, 3 brothers Leroy, Duane "Buck", Lyle Doty. The family will receive friends from 3-7pm Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Downtown Chapel and 1-2pm Thursday at Pine Grove FWB Church. The funeral service will be at 2pm Thursday at 2pm at Pine Grove FWB Church with Rev. Nathan Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove FWB Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Corben Bernard, Jason Crawford, Tommy Doty, Marty Jackson, Mark McNeese, Tony Bailey. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Pine Grove FWB Cemetery c/o Lawanda Dawson 1980 Nelse Roberts Rd, Chuckey, TN 37641.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Morris Drinnon

Morris Drinnon was born October 26, 1939 in Hancock, TN. He was the fourth child born to Mindy and Walter Mack Drinnon. His siblings were Herbert, Rita and John (Squirrel). The Drinnon family moved to Kingsport when Morris was in grade school. He attended Sullivan County schools until his graduation from Sullivan High School in 1958.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jagger Blake Justice

BULLS GAP - Jagger Blake Justice, age 20, of Bulls Gap, passed away on March 30, 2022. Jagger was deeply loved, and will be missed by all that knew him. Jagger enjoyed riding his bike, listening to music, and spending time with his family and friends. He had the biggest heart, and one of the most fearless and trustworthy person you could ever know. He was a hardworker and was currently employed at Parker-Hannifin Corporation. Jagger was a loving son, brother, partner, friend and the biggest supporter and motivator anyone could have. He would always brighten anyone's day with his sense of humor and smile he always had.
BULLS GAP, TN

