James Edward Armstrong, Sr.

Stewart George Vaughn born June 2, 1931 was reunited with the love of his life, Needa on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Stewart was a very talented man and jack of all trades all his life. He worked for Kingsport Milling company and helped rebuild the mill with his dad after the fire. He continued working there until he moved on to AFG where he retired after 35 years of service. He also owned Stone Drive Sport Shop and Vaughn’s Taxidermy. He even mounted a couple of animals for Johnny Cash. He loved fishing, hunting and shooting. He loved his family and was the greatest dad and pappy on the planet. His greatest legacy however was his love for Jesus. He was an Elder and Usher at Apostolic Gospel Church and most importantly was known as the “Candyman” by all its members, both young and old. Stewart was also a connoisseur of pineapple milkshakes.

