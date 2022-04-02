ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Woman Magazine recognizes Najah Bazzy among top six Muslim female thought leaders

By Briana Gasorski
Arab American News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEARBORN — Global Woman Magazine has recognized Zaman founder and CEO Najah Bazzy as one of the top six Muslim female thought leaders. “Making a positive impact in a sea of billions of voices is difficult enough in itself,” the article read. “The following six women have been doing it anyway...

