ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Harry Kane FIFA 22: How to Complete the POTM SBC

By Michael Grullon
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harry Kane has won the Premier League POTM award for March in FIFA 22, earning a POTM SBC available now in-game. Here's how to complete the Harry Kane POTM...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hopes to keep working with ‘world-class’ Harry Kane

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hopes the club can keep Harry Kane satisfied after his striker put in another standout display in the 5-1 thrashing of Newcastle.The England captain did not score, but notched another assist and again showcased his exquisite passing range as Spurs enhanced their top-four chances in the Premier League.After falling behind to Fabian Schar’s first-half free-kick, goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn moved them above north London rivals Arsenal, who visit Crystal Palace on Monday night.Kane is going to be key to where Spurs end up, but even if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Spurs come from behind to move into Champions League spots

Tottenham moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and piled the pressure on rivals Arsenal with a thumping 5-1 comeback win at home to Newcastle. Goals from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty either side of half-time turned the game around after Fabian Schar's free-kick flew past Hugo Lloris, and Spurs kept their foot on the pedal for a big win which boosts their belief for the run-in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Kane
Daily Mail

Tottenham are ready to trigger their option to sign Dejan Kulusevski at the first opportunity this summer with a deal worth £25m expected at the end of the season - after winger's superb start to his loan spell from Juventus

Tottenham are expected to trigger their option to sign Dejan Kulusevski at the first opportunity this summer. Spurs have two windows in which to buy the Sweden winger following the 18-month, £8million loan deal they struck to sign him from Juventus in January. They have an option to sign...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbc#England#Kane Potm Sbc#Easportsfifa#The Premier League#Team Chemistry#Ultimate Team
The Independent

Football rumours: Aston Villa pushing to sign Kalvin Phillips for record £60m

What the papers sayAston Villa will make another attempt to sign Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, The Daily Telegraph reports. Three years after Leeds knocked back their bid for the 26-year-old, Steven Gerrard’s side are rumoured to be prepared to pay a record £60million for the England international.A host of clubs are said to be vying for 15-year-old goalkeeper Jack Thompson. According to the Sun, Derby are hoping to bag a “sizeable fee” for the youngster amid interest from Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea.Another teen star that is the subject of speculation is Birmingham’s Under-18 midfielder George Hall. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
DBLTAP

League of Legends Prime Gaming April 2022: How to Claim

Are you confused on how you can claim the League of Legends Prime Gaming capsule? We've got you covered. Riot Games and Amazon Prime have partnered up to gift Prime members a free capsule every month. Prime Gaming offers free in-game loot for a variety of games and it's a fantastic way to score some goods without having to pay more money in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
SPORTbible

The Highest-Rated English Player From FIFA 05 Onwards, Wayne Rooney And Harry Kane Dominate

English players have seemingly always been near the top of the chain when it comes to the FIFA franchise. The likes of of Wayne Rooney, Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott, Joe Hart, Frank Lampard, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson have all had the honour of being on the cover of the game - with the latter receiving the privilege as part of a public vote that EA Sports put out before FIFA 16 was released.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Salah, Mbappe, Abraham, Isak, Gnabry, Hazard

Christian Eriksen's former club Tottenham and Manchester United are considering signing the Denmark midfielder, 30, on a free transfer this summer after seeing his return to top form at Brentford. (Mail) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "happy" with how contract talks are developing with the club's Egypt forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: How to watch live, team news, odds

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid promises to be an epic UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday (live, 3pm ET) at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola against Diego Simeone is not only a clash of styles but also a clash between two of the best managers of the last few decades. If not two of the best managers ever.
UEFA
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy