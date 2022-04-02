ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Skippy Recalls Thousands Of Jars Of Peanut Butter Because Cases May Contain Fragments Of Stainless Steel

By WCCO-TV Staff
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – Thousands of jars of Skippy peanut butter are being recalled because the jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel manufacturing equipment.

Over 9,000 cases of the impacted Skippy Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein were shipped to a variety of states including Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The company says the peanut butter can be returned to the store it was purchased from, or customers can call Skippy Customer Service.

“We apologize to our fans for this inconvenience,” the company wrote on its website.

For more information on the specific UPC numbers and best by dates for the impacted products, click here.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

