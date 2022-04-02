Construction begins on low-income apartment complex in Santa Rosa

A 77-unit affordable housing project broke ground Friday in southwest Santa Rosa.

The Acme Family Apartments at 1885 Sebastopol Road in the Roseland area is expected to be completed in July 2023.

The four-story complex will be rented to households making from 30% to 60% of Sonoma County’s median income. That’s $34,900 to $69,780 for a family of four.

The developer, Los Gatos-based Milestone Housing Group, is using federal tax credit subsidies to help finance the $36 million project.

The Sonoma County Housing Fund, a joint effort by the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and nonprofit Housing Trust Silicon Valley, is also financing the development. It loaned a combined $3.64 million to the Acme Family Apartments and three other local projects last year.

Milestone Housing has developed affordable projects across California, including in San Jose, Livermore and Santa Cruz.

Milestone will begin accepting applications to rent units at the Acme apartments starting in January. Interested applicants can find more information here: https://milestonehousing.com/.

