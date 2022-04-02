ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law enforcement search for missing West Fargo man

Cover picture for the articleWEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Bismarck are assisting Badlands Search and Rescue, and Northstar Search and Rescue in a wide area search near Cottonwood Park for missing West Fargo man, Daniel Olson. Around 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, Badlands Search and Rescue,...

