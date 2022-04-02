ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Biden says sub he commissioned will enhance US security

By WILL WEISSERT
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Rkuu_0exYvhMO00
Biden President Joe Biden returns a salute as he stands with first lady Jill Biden and Cmdr. Matthew Horton, Commanding Officer, USS Delaware, before they board the USS Delaware, Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, for a tour at the Port of Wilmington in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster)

WILMINGTON, Del. — (AP) — In a public ceremony delayed two years by the pandemic, President Joe Biden on Saturday commissioned the USS Delaware, a nuclear attack submarine, saying it would enhance national security, though he made no reference to the global turmoil from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"As the commander in chief, I believe it is our sacred obligation as a nation to prepare and equip those troops that we send into harm’s way and to care for them and their families when they return home,’’ he told a crowd of invited guests and dignitaries assembled on a sunny but chilly spring day on a restricted part of the dock in Wilmington.

This latest Navy ship to carry the Delaware name, the president said in brief remarks, “is part of a long tradition of serving our nation proudly and strengthening our nation’s security ... not just us, but our allies and partners around the world as well. In fact it’s already been doing that for some time.’’

In April 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the United States, the Delaware was commissioned while underwater, a first for a Navy vessel. Since then it has been in training.

After the ceremony, the president took a private tour of the Delaware. He did not respond to questions from reporters about Ukraine.

First lady Jill Biden is the submarine's sponsor, a role meant to bring a vessel luck. During her remarks, she exclaimed: “Officers and crew of the USS Delaware, man our ship and bring her to life.” The crew responded, “Aye aye, ma’am” and, as she applauded, sailors in dress uniforms ran behind the crowd, then down onto the submarine and lined up on the deck.

Saturday's commissioning comes amid the war in Ukraine and after Biden announced a budget blueprint that proposes spending $795 billion on defense, which would mean an increase for the Pentagon.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the proposal would at best “leave our armed forces simply treading water” because of inflation. But some progressive Democrats complained that was too much funding after the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan last summer.

With a crew of 136 sailors, the Delaware is the 18th Virginia-class fast attack submarine, which is designed to seek and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, and can fire Tomahawk cruise missiles, the Navy says.

The ship is 377 feet long, can dive to depths greater than 800 feet and operate at speeds in excess of 25 knots submerged. The submarine is also designed to operate for more than three decades without needing to refuel, according to a Defense Department news release.

This is the first time in a century the name “Delaware” has been used for a Navy vessel, according to a Defense Department statement, and marks the seventh naval ship named after the state which Biden represented in the Senate for 36 years before his tenures as vice president and president.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Government
Local
Delaware Government
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
84K+
Followers
93K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy