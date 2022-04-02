ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Child shot in Werner Park neighborhood named

KTBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - A toddler shot in west-central Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood Friday, has been named...

www.ktbs.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Child shot on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - A two-year old was shot at the Towne South Oak apartments Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the 7800 Block of Youree Drive. The boy was playing with the gun when it went off and hit him in the leg. He was rushed to Willis Knighton Pierremont and later transferred to Ochsner with non-life threatening issues.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Motorcyclist killed in Greenwood identified

GREENWOOD, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash. David Caraway, 69, of Shongaloo, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital shortly before 5 p.m., 30 minutes after the collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and State Highway 511.
GREENWOOD, LA
KTBS

Colquitt Road crash victim named

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of the man killed Wednesday in a crash on Colquitt Road. He's been identified as Jatavion Lewis, 23, of Keithville. Deputies responded to the crash about 1:30 p.m. just north of Timber Ridge. The accident involved an SUV...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shreveport shooting on Marshall Street kills one

SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was killed early Saturday morning in the 2000 block of Marshall Street. According to Caddo Parish Coroner's Office, Fazon Jenkins, 30, was a passenger inside of a car, when he was shot multiple times at 5 a.m. Jenkins died at the scene. This is Shreveport's...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Caddo Parish, LA
The Independent

Police say Texas mother tried to give baby away to strangers on street

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTBS

Shreveport woman accused of livestock theft in Red River Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. -- State livestock agents arrested a Shreveport woman March 23 for theft of livestock in Red River Parish, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission said Wednesday in a news release. Vera R. Ary, 68, was arrested in Red River Parish. LDAF’s...
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Werner Park#Michael Thomas#Police#Hospital#Ochsner Lsu Health
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTBS

1 of 3 defendants admits part in SPD officer's death

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man scheduled to go on trial Monday for his part in the 2019 shooting death of a Shreveport police officer pleaded guilty prior to the start of jury selection. Lawrence Pierre II, 24, pleaded as charged to second-degree murder. District Judge John Mosley then sentenced...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTBS

Mother of slain sophomore wants answers and an arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Clinton Johnson III's mother invited KTBS out to her son's grave marker on Friday. She says it still doesn't seem real that five months later she's still waiting for answers even an arrest. Clinton Johnson III, also known by his friends as "Three," was killed in October...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Coroner identifies Foxborough Cove shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man whose body was found late Tuesday morning inside a vehicle at a local apartment complex. The coroner says Kamar Woods, 25, of Shreveport, had been shot multiple times. His body was found inside a white Charger parked at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Trial starts Monday for 1 of 3 accused in SPD officer's death

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a man accused of involvement in the slaying of a Shreveport police officer shot on her way to work in what authorities say was a murder arranged by her soon-to-be ex-boyfriend. Lawrence Pierre, 24, of Shreveport is the first of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man's body found in car at west Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a car. Police were called to the Foxborough Cove Apartments in the 8200 block of Pines Road late Tuesday morning. Detectives said the man's body was found inside a white Charger. A shell casing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WXIA 11 Alive

15-year-old shot in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood

ATLANTA — An argument led to a 15-year-old being shot in the Oakland City neighborhood, Atlanta Police Department said. Officers said they received a report that someone was shot at 1193 Oakland Ln SW around 10:10 a.m. on Monday. They found a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds; he was...
ATLANTA, GA
KTBS

Toddler killed, sister injured while playing with gun

SHREVEPORT, LA --- A 4 year old year old boy was killed and his sister is in serious, but stable, condition after they were both shot while playing with a gun late Friday afternoon. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Morningside Drive. Police say the four-year-old...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bad gas leads to repair bill for Shreveport couple

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The pumps at a Shreveport gas station were still shut down Wednesday after water and dirt were found in its tanks, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, which is now investigating. Lauren Wagnon was one of the unlucky customers who is affected. After she...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy