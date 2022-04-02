ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most emergency housing aid went to low-income Americans

By Kristian Hernandez
 2 days ago
Affordable housing illustration (Flickr/CC-BY-SA 2.0).

Low-income Americans received more than 80% of federal emergency rental assistance money distributed last year, according to data released this month by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Some 2.47 million households received $12.6 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance program assistance in 2021, the data shows.

Nearly 64% of the aid went to households earning 30% or below of their area’s median income, the data shows.

Households earning between 30% and 50% of the area median income received almost 23% of the aid, and those earning 50% to 80% received nearly 14%.

The Treasury Department touted the data as a win for the program’s goals.

“Treasury is pleased to report that the vast majority of rental assistance has gone to keeping the lowest-income families in their homes during the pandemic,” Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo wrote in a news release.

Treasury provided demographic data, which recipients self-report, for about 1.63 million households.

During the first quarter of 2021, White residents received 42% of the aid, while Black or African American residents received 37%; those percentages were reversed during the last quarter of the year.

Hispanic or Latino recipients made up between 17% and 19% of recipients during the year. Female-headed households received 56% of the aid during the first quarter; that rose to 68% during the last quarter, data shows.

This story was originally written and produced by Stateline News, a program of the Pew Charitable Trusts. The original article can be found here.

Comments / 28

Derrick Scott
2d ago

I know this is a radical thought in todays times and all, but the most aid should’ve went to the neediest low income Americans which includes the elderly, disabled, or impoverished people.

33
fed up AMERICAN
2d ago

Of course it did. But what they cAll low income is a sham.Approving home loans for refugees& ASSYLUM SEEKERS, welfare is setting up next crash of economy as they can't afford mortgages if not working & shouldn't be granted loans unless on a job 5 years.

6
Lary Folmar
2d ago

All of it should have been given to low income households !!How much did the political parties STEAL !!

9
