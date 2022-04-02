ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dion DiMucci finally understands what ‘Teenager In Love’ means as new play opens

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Only now, at 82, does Dion DiMucci understand what it’s like to be a teenager in love.

Dion and the Belmonts had a No. 5 hit with “Teenager in Love” 63 years ago, but it just recently dawned on the singer why people liked it.

That epiphany came when DiMucci first saw actress Christy Altomare perform the 1959 classic on stage at the Paper Mill Playhouse, where “The Wanderer” — a musical about his life — opens Sunday.

“She sings it slow, she sings it a cappella and it’s the first time in my life, I realized what the song was about,” DiMucci said. “I never knew.”

The scene takes place in a nightclub where Altomare, playing the girl who went on to become the 82-year-old singer’s wife Susan, wonders aloud about her teenage dilemma.

“I kid you not, I used to sing it, in tempo, you know... I hear it... I get it...” DiMucci said dismissively. “But it really never seeped in until I heard her sing it. I thought ‘Oh my God, I never knew what that song was about.”

Though DiMucci and wife Susan celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary last week, seeing “The Wanderer” took them back to where their life together began.

“There’s a scene in the show, it kind of expressed the heart of me meeting my wife for the first time, when I was 16, she was 15,” he said. “I get choked up every time I watch it, because it evokes all those feelings.”

The Bronx native, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, has lived a life that included pop stardom, drug addiction, recovery and now, a musical that could be Broadway bound. But, DiMucci said, there’s nothing like the feeling of coming of age. For him, singers like Hank Williams and Jimmy Reed provided the soundtrack for that experience.

“Those feelings when you’re young, when you’re 15, 16, even when you’re 12, you don’t get that at my age now,” he said. ”You enjoy stuff, you know it’s good, it resonates with your sensibilities, but you don’t get ‘that,’ where it’s autographed in your DNA. It gets carved in.”

DiMucci said he’s spent his lifetime in music — which includes consulting on “The Wanderer” — inspired by that feeling.

“All my life I’ve been trying to express the heart of what I felt back then and to transmit that feeling to other people, because I was so taken by it,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic was no exception. In fact, DiMucci said he feels bad admitting that despite all the misery over the past two years, he’s never felt more creative. During the lockdown he made two albums and recorded 30 songs featuring artists including Eric Clapton, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Gibbons, Jeff Beck and Peter Frampton.

“I called every guitar player I ever wanted to work with and they all said yes,” he claimed. “It was crazy.”

After seeing previews of “The Wanderer,” DiMucci said he told Four Seasons songwriter Bob Gaudio that they may have been onto something all those years ago.

“I said to Bob, ‘No wonder people bought our records, this is good music,” he said. “When you see it altogether like that, from outside, objectively, you kind of agree with the fans. You get on board with them and say, ‘You guys were right.’”

Gaudio wrote the music to the hit 2004 Broadway musical “Jersey Boys,” which featured tunes from his band.

DiMucci, who calls himself “a grateful guy,” will be in attendance when “The Wanderer” opens in Millburn, N.J., this weekend. What he’ll do next is yet to be decided.

“Play shortstop for the Yankees,” he laughed.

E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt said DiMucci, an old pal, asked him to “troubleshoot” the show when it went into production, but what he found was a play he says has Broadway potential.

“By the time I got there, to tell you the truth, it was already in great shape,” Van Zandt said.

In 2013, Van Zandt directed and co-produced Broadway’s “Once Upon a Dream,” which was about rock band The Rascals.

Van Zandt thinks “The Wanderer” — as well as DiMucci’s last two albums — hits all the right notes and said he will be in the house when the curtain goes up Sunday.

“He’s just hitting his stride in his eighties,”Van Zandt said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
