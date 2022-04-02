ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

North Sea can provide ‘secure, safe energy’ for next 50 years – industry chief

By Katrine Bussey
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLvDQ_0exYv1ZF00

The North Sea can help provide the UK with “secure, safe energy” for the next 50 years while also helping meet climate change targets, the head of a key industry body has insisted.

Deidre Michie, chief executive of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), spoke out as she made a plea to ministers ahead of the publication of the UK Government’s upcoming energy security strategy.

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine means energy security is now also a national security issue, she said.

Ms Michie, whose organisation represents 400 offshore energy companies including in the oil, gas and offshore wind sectors, called for a “national consensus” to be built around energy issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lW49D_0exYv1ZF00

She stated: “Our industry has provided the UK with secure, safe energy for the last five decades and we can do the same for another five decades – while also helping the nation reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

“This will only happen with careful planning, preparation and investment. Energy infrastructure projects take years or even decades, and our industry is used to thinking on those timescales.

“We believe that, where energy is concerned, policymakers of all parties and countries must start doing the same.”

OEUK wants government regulators to prioritise decisions on new oil and gas fields, but also says the UK should work with other European nations to co-operate on energy supplies.

To help achieve the UK’s goal of reaching net zero by 2050, Ms Michie said legislation should be introduced to expand the production of hydrogen and also to increase carbon capture facilities.

Work is also needed to electrify both the North Sea and the Irish Sea , OEUK said, calling for grids of undersea electrical cables to be installed to take power from offshore wind farms to towns and cities across the UK.

We need our policymakers and politicians to think long-term, act short-term and, above all, work together for the whole UK

Deirdre Michie, chief executive, OEUK

Ms Michie said: “Our short-term energy security and our longer-term need for secure, net zero energy will only happen if our policymakers can collectively create the right environment for long-term investment across all forms of energy production.

“To achieve that we need stable, long-term regulatory policies, clear and predictable fiscal policies, that are supported by political alignment across all the countries and parties of the UK.

“We need our policymakers and politicians to think long-term, act short-term and, above all, work together for the whole UK.”

A spokesman for the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “We recognise there is a lot of interest in our plans to further bolster the UK’s energy security and it is vital that we get this right.

“Work continues to take place across government and industry to ensure our energy security strategy fully delivers on our aims to supercharge our renewable energy and nuclear capacity as well as supporting our North Sea oil and gas industry.

“We will set out full details soon.”

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Private jet linked to Russian oligarchs grounded in UK so Putin’s allies ‘won’t live lives in peace’

Another private jet linked to Russian oligarchs has been grounded at a UK airport, under efforts to sanction allies of Vladimir Putin.A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) order has been issued to prevent the aircraft from taking off from London Luton Airport, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.“We won’t stand by and watch those who’ve made millions through Putin’s patronage live their lives in peace as innocent blood is shed,” said Grant Shapps, the transport secretary.The aircraft will remain at Luton airport while officials investigate further whether it falls under legislation banning all aircraft connected with Russia, following its invasion...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Families living near new nuclear plants and onshore wind farms could get lower bills to ease planning rows, minister suggests - as PM prepares to unveil crucial energy strategy amid Russia standoff

Families living near nuclear power plants and onshore wind farms could get lower bills as part of the UK's new energy strategy. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi backed a discount as he signalled that planning rules will be loosened in the blueprint being unveiled by Boris Johnson this week. However, he...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Spain, Portugal emerge as 'energy island' in Europe's crisis

Amid the mayhem provoked in the world energy market by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Spain and Portugal have emerged in a strategically advantageous position as an “energy island” in Europe, with a relatively low reliance on Russian natural gas.Leaders in renewable energy thanks to solar, wind and hydraulic power, Spain and Portugal are now poised to reap the benefits of long-term investments in liquefied natural gas, or LNG.With six LNG plants in Spain — including Europe’s largest, in Barcelona — and one in Portugal, the Iberian neighbors account for one-third of Europe’s LNG processing capacity. The port-based terminals turn...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Security#Renewable Energy#Energy Production#North Sea Oil#Uk#Offshore Energies#The Uk Government#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
Reuters

Shell to invest up to 25 bln pounds in UK's energy sector

March 24 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) will invest up to 25 billion pounds ($33 billion)into the energy system in Britain over the next decade, a senior executive at the oil major said, and over 75% of which will be funnelled into zero-carbon products and services. Shell plans to invest between...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

5 reports show how Europe can break its Russia gas habit without the lights going out in the process

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The European Union has tried to make a stark pivot away from Russian energy since Moscow invaded Ukraine in late February. As the bloc pushes to slash natural gas imports from Russia by two-thirds in the next year, five new reports outline how the EU can cut its dependence on its eastern neighbor while securing its future energy needs—and curb emissions in line with the Paris Agreement at the same time.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Boris Johnson Visits Gulf Seeking More Oil

Boris Johnson began a visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to try to persuade the OPEC members to step up oil production and help lower energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The British prime minister met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, the UAE’s de facto...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

584K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy