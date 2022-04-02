ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miss Heart of Hope for Chiari Beauty Pageant 2022

Calhoun County Journal
April 2, 2022

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2pm come see Miss Heart of Hope for Chiari Beauty Pageant 2022 crowned at 4507 Whites Gap Rd, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Miss Heart of Hope for Chiari is an awareness pageant. It will be a sponsor for Conquer Chiari Walk Across America which is held every September.  This is the first pageant since 2016. Please come out and support.  The organizers sister, April Roberts, has Chiari. She has suffered through brain surgery and will have to go through another one. She struggles with the symptoms that living with Chiari brings each day. Chiari Malformation is a serious neurological disorder where the bottom part of the brain, the cerebellum, descends out of the skull and crowds the spinal cord, putting pressure on both the brain and spine and causing many symptoms. It can strike children and adults and cause crippling headaches, neck pain, balance problems, trouble breathing, numbness and weakness in the limbs, and a host of other problems. To date there has been very little research on Chiari and fundamental questions regarding its underlying cause, diagnosis, and treatment remain unanswered. It is estimated that Chiari affects 1 in every 3,000 people in the US.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

