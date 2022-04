Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hopes the club can keep Harry Kane satisfied after his striker put in another standout display in the 5-1 thrashing of Newcastle.The England captain did not score, but notched another assist and again showcased his exquisite passing range as Spurs enhanced their top-four chances in the Premier League.After falling behind to Fabian Schar’s first-half free-kick, goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn moved them above north London rivals Arsenal, who visit Crystal Palace on Monday night.Kane is going to be key to where Spurs end up, but even if he...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO