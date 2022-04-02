ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Police investigating Saturday morning homicide

By Jaime Travers
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city police officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 700 block of Aubert Avenue that happened a little before 10 a.m. Saturday.

They say a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was not conscious or breathing.

