Police investigating Saturday morning homicide
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city police officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 700 block of Aubert Avenue that happened a little before 10 a.m. Saturday.
They say a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was not conscious or breathing.
