Have researchers discovered how to stop crazy ants?

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 2 days ago
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scientists at the University of Texas Austin may have found a way to stop an invasive ant species. UT said tawny crazy ants have been known to swarm breaker boxes on homes, air conditioning units, sewage pumps and other electrical devices in some parts of the southeastern U.S....

