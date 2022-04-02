ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Have researchers discovered how to stop crazy ants?

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — Scientists at the University of Texas Austin may have found a way to stop an invasive ant species. UT said tawny crazy ants have been known to swarm breaker boxes on homes, air conditioning units, sewage pumps and other electrical devices in some parts of the southeastern U.S....

Invading hordes of crazy ants may have finally met their kryptonite

When tawny crazy ants move into a new area, the invasive species is like an ecological wrecking ball—driving out native insects and small animals and causing major headaches for homeowners. But scientists at The University of Texas at Austin have good news, as they have demonstrated how to use a naturally occurring fungus to crush local populations of crazy ants. They describe their work this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Apocalyptic, Acid-Spewing Crazy Ants Succumb to Fungus, Scientists Find

Here's another one for the "nature is metal" file. Tawny crazy ants -- invasive, acid-spewing insects from South America -- have spread across the southeastern US over the last couple of decades. They've caused damage to homes, pushed out native species and even blinded baby bunnies. There's a new hope in the fight against crazy ants: a fungal pathogen.
Fungus foils invading hordes of crazy ants, and that’s great for Texas

Several years ago, staffers at Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco, Texas, noticed a new type of invasive ant species. Tawny crazy ants were so aggressive that they were driving birds out of their nests and occasionally swarming over visitors who paused to sit on a trail. Populations of other native species—like scorpions, snakes, tarantulas, and lizards—sharply declined, while rabbits were blinded by the ants' venom.
Who Moved My Seed?

Zamia pseudoparasitica is a paradox packaged into a Panamanian plant. Its sticky yellow seeds are absolute chonksters, each about the size of a Sour Patch Kid—perfectly designed, it would seem, to pop off the plant and drop straight into the soil. And yet, that’s exactly the fate the plant doesn’t want to befall its progeny. The real estate the plants seek is in the cloud-forest canopy, some 25 to 70 feet off the ground. Among the world’s known gymnosperms, a group of more than 1,000 types of flowerless plants, pseudoparasitica is the only species that refuses to root properly in soil. It prefers instead to grow on top of other plants, draping itself across tree branches, or nestling into the crooks of trunks at four-story-building height, its roots dangling like dreadlocks. Knobby cones and frondlike leaves give it the look of a stunted palm uncannily “growing in a tree,” says Lilisbeth Rodríguez Castro of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute. But for years, scientists couldn’t explain how pseudoparasitica was nabbing its penthouse perch—or who or what might be helping it along.
UT researchers discover method for safer gene editing with CRISPR tool

University researchers potentially improved a key component of the gene-editing tool CRISPR, ensuring more efficiency and safety during alteration. CRISPR is a tool used to alter genes by editing specific parts of DNA sequences inside a cell, said researcher David Taylor. Recently, professors at UC Berkeley used the tool to modify crops such as rice, and the FDA approved the tool for use in correcting the gene that causes sickle cell disease. According to a study published March 2, UT researchers took the enzyme vital to CRISPR, known as Cas9, and created mutations to significantly reduce the cases where the enzyme cut the incorrect DNA without hurting its ability to cut the proper sequences.
Researchers discover brand-new brain pathway to fear

Florida State University researchers have identified a new pathway in the brain that plays an important role in our response to fear. Scientists have long considered the amygdala, an almond-shaped structure in the center of the brain, to be the "center of fear" and believed it to be largely responsible for how an individual responds to frightening circumstances or perceives threats. That belief has served as the foundation for many scientific models explaining various psychiatric illnesses, but these models often fell short of fully explaining these conditions.
New botanical 'crime scene investigation' may save endangered carnivorous plants

Researchers have combined macro photography with DNA metabarcoding to create a new botanical "CSI" tool that may hold the key to safeguarding the future of Australia's critically endangered carnivorous plants. The new technology—developed by researchers from Curtin University, the Botanical and Zoological Natural History Collections in Munich and the University...
Researchers discover that anti-malaria drugs can fight pulmonary disease

A research team at Colorado State University has discovered that drugs used to treat malaria are also effective at treating a pulmonary disease similar to tuberculosis. Their findings were featured on the cover of the Feb. 23 issue of Science Translational Medicine. The study is a significant development in the...
