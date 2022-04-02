Crossing of the ladder ceremony for Glen Dale’s former Police Chief

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) Benwood Fire Rescue and Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department held the crossing of the ladder ceremony this morning in honor of former Police Chief Norman Stegner.

The ceremony took place on Lee St. in Glen Dale which is where Stegner grew up.

7NEWS reporter Ashley Kaiser was at the ceremony and witnessed the procession held for the former police chief.

The procession traveled down the street and stopped in front of the Glen Dale City building where they held a moment of silence for Stenger’s “Last Call.”

Audio provided by The City of Glen Dale Communication Center

