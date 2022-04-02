Jacksonville High School PTO Vendor and Yardsale

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm the Saks High School Choral Department will be hosting the second annual Sing Into Spring Fest on Saturday, April 9th, 2022 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. They will have inflatables, games, food, prizes, small business vendors, and special entertainment from the Saks Choirs! The Saks High Baseball team will also be hosting a car/jeep show at this event. If you are interested in entering your car please contact Jade or Brandie (numbers listed on flyer). This event will serve as a fundraiser for the Saks High Choral Department and Diamond Club. Come have some fun, eat some good food, enjoy some vendors and some cars, and support your local high school choir program and baseball team! Also Warrior Mobile Laser Tag, LLC will be at the event with Laser Tag. This will be a PAY TO PLAY. $5 PER PERSON PER ROUND. For ages 8 & up.

SAKS, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO