ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Miss Heart of Hope for Chiari Beauty Pageant 2022

By Local Events
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2pm come see Miss Heart of Hope for Chiari Beauty Pageant 2022 crowned at 4507 Whites Gap Rd, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Miss Heart of Hope for Chiari is an awareness pageant. It will be a sponsor for Conquer Chiari Walk Across America which is held every September.  This is the first pageant since 2016. Please come out and support.  The organizers sister, April Roberts, has Chiari. She has suffered through brain surgery and will have to go through another one. She struggles with the symptoms that living with Chiari brings each day. Chiari Malformation is a serious neurological disorder where the bottom part of the brain, the cerebellum, descends out of the skull and crowds the spinal cord, putting pressure on both the brain and spine and causing many symptoms. It can strike children and adults and cause crippling headaches, neck pain, balance problems, trouble breathing, numbness and weakness in the limbs, and a host of other problems. To date there has been very little research on Chiari and fundamental questions regarding its underlying cause, diagnosis, and treatment remain unanswered. It is estimated that Chiari affects 1 in every 3,000 people in the US.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tom Parker dies after brain tumour diagnosis: What is a glioblastoma?

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died after being diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma.There are many different types of brain tumour and they can be classed as low or high grade.Here are questions answered about brain cancer.– How many people are diagnosed with brain tumours each year?According to Cancer Research UK (CRUK) there are around 12,100 new brain, other central nervous system (CNS) and intracranial tumour cases in the UK every year – or 33 every day.– What are the survival and mortality rates?Survival rates are difficult to predict because brain tumours are not the most common form of...
CANCER
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Beauty Pageant#Brain Surgery#Al 36265
MedicalXpress

Kids with rare autoimmune disease show these symptoms before blood clots

Each year, around two of every 100,000 American adults receive a new diagnosis of antiphospholipid syndrome, or APS, an autoimmune disease known to cause inflammation and recurring, potentially fatal, blood clots. The number of children with APS is likely much smaller but unknown—and for kids with the disease, it's often not identified until destructive clotting has already occurred.
MICHIGAN STATE
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Newest Treatments for Fibromyalgia?

Although large-scale studies are still needed to confirm their effectiveness, the newest FDA-approved treatments for fibromyalgia include Quell and milnacipran. Quell is an over-the-counter transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator intended to be used for pain relief. Milnacipran is a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) that has shown promising results in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS 58

Fight Alzheimer's in your mid-30s by tracking these warning signs

(CNN) -- Having high cholesterol and blood sugar in your 30s may raise your risk for Alzheimer's disease decades later in life, according to a new study. "We have shown for the first time that the associations between cholesterol and glucose levels and the future risk of Alzheimer's disease extend much earlier in life than previously thought," senior study author Lindsay Farrer, chief of biomedical genetics at Boston University Biomedical Genetics, told CNN.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WYTV.com

Rare cancer found in blood test

(WYTV) – Multiple myeloma is a form of blood cancer. people younger than 45 years old rarely get the disease, and it occurs more in older men than women. Your risk is doubled if you’re African American. The symptoms vary, but they usually include fatigue, bone pain, anemia...
CANCER
WVNews

Mr. Shamrock and Miss Lass Pageant back for 2022

The Mr. Shamrock and Miss Lass Pageant are back for 2022 at Lewis County High School. The popular fundraiser has not been held since 2019 due to COVID-19, and this year looks to be one of the best yet. Mr. Shamrock and Miss Lass is a pageant won by raising the most funds. This year, all proceeds go to LCHS teacher Jill Balser, who is currently battling cancer.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Calhoun County Journal

Hunter Chastain Live in Anniston

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 Hunter Chastain will be appearing live. There is a $10 cover charge for this full band show. The doors open at 5:00 pm and the music will start at 9:00pm. Come out to the Darkhorse Saloon at 1113 Noble Street in Anniston, Alabama to enjoy the show.
ANNISTON, AL
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee receives unexpected haircut - 'I thought she was joking'

Ginger Zee's curly tresses are a firm favorite with viewers but on Friday, the popular meteorologist threw caution to the wind and got it cut in a rather unusual fashion. The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with footage taken inside her dressing room in which she's letting her hairstylist loose on her locks without a salon in sight.
HAIR CARE
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy