ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jerrod Carmichael comes out as gay in new special ahead of SNL hosting gig

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Mikkelsen
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3nxp_0exYtcsL00

( WGHP ) — Popular comedian Jerrod Carmichael came out of the closet during his new stand-up special.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWkQH_0exYtcsL00
(Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Jerrod Carmichael, best known for his comedy specials “Love at the Store” and “8,” as well as creating the semi-autobiographical sitcom “The Carmichael Show,” released a latest HBO special on Friday, April 1.

The new special — called “Rothanial,” which is also Carmichael’s first name — details the comedian’s upbringing, weaving it together with his personal coming-out story.

“I’m trying to be very honest, because my whole life was shrouded in secrets, and I figured the only route I haven’t tried was the truth,” Carmichael could be heard saying in a teaser HBO released ahead of the special. “So I’m saying everything.”

Carmichael was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and grew to prominence in the Los Angeles stand-up scene.

Netflix brings back comedy series starring Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy

“Rothaniel” was directed by fellow comedian and Emmy-winner Bo Burnham, and can be streamed on HBOMax.

Carmichael will be hosting SNL on Saturday, April 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WNCT
WNCT

19K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow WNCT and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Jerrod Carmichael
Primetimer

The Outlaws, Judd Apatow's The Bubble, and The Grammys Lead Weekend TV

Streaming is springing into action with a host of high-profile releases this weekend, including Amazon comedy The Outlaws, Judd Apatow’s The Bubble, and limited series Slow Horses. Also, music’s biggest names gather for the 64th Grammy Awards, Netflix experiments with a daily trivia format in Trivia Quest, Jerrod Carmichael hosts Saturday Night Live, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Snl#Gay Rights#Wghp#Getty Images#Nexstar Media Inc
Stamford Advocate

Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight’ Has a New Showrunner: Chris Miller

Chris Miller will take the reins of NBC’s venerable “Tonight Show,” stepping in as showrunner as the current one, Jamie Granet-Bederman, takes a step back. Miller joins the program from “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where he served as one of the executive producers. He has ties to Fallon, having worked for Flower Films, the production company launched by Barrymore and her partner, Nancy Juvonen. Juvonen is Fallon’s wife, and she made some popular appearances on “Tonight” during the pandemic, when the show went into an “at home” production that featured its host and his family hunkering down away from the “Tonight” set at NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘The Color Purple’: Ciara Joins Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey in Movie Musical

Ciara's next film role will be in The Color Purple. According to Entertainment Weekly, she has been cast in the upcoming musical film adaptation. Ciara will play an adult version of Nettie in the film. A younger version of the character will also be played by Halle Bailey. Ciara is a well-known R&B artist, having made a name for herself with her debut album Goodies in 2004. The singer previously appeared in That's My Boy with Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg. Ciara joins Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Louis Gossett Jr., and David Alan Grier in the latest adaptation of The Color Purple.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

Trevor Noah Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap In Grammys Monologue: We’re “Keeping People’s Names Out of Our Mouths”

Click here to read the full article. “We’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” said Grammys host Trevor Noah during his opening monologue to maybe his biggest laugh line and huge applause. Ironically, if Noah is good to his word, it may be the last time he mentions the fracas. Shortly thereafter Questlove, whose Summer of Soul Oscars win happened in the wake of Smith’s outburst, stepped up to present the Grammy, and joked to the audience, “I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away.” Earlier, in the pre-show, nominated comedian Nate Bargatze was the first...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Goldbergs Season 10 Seems Likely After Star Signs New ABC Deal

Just when it seemed like all hope was lost for a 10th season of The Goldbergs, a new contract has another season feeling like a sure thing. The Goldbergs has been under a bit of a microscope in its ninth season as Jeff Garlin, who plays the on-screen Goldberg patriarch, was fired from the hit ABC series following an HR investigation. Losing one of its series regulars could have spelled the end for The Goldbergs, but the show's other parental figure has signed a brand new deal to return, keeping the family together for at least another year.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee receives unexpected haircut - 'I thought she was joking'

Ginger Zee's curly tresses are a firm favorite with viewers but on Friday, the popular meteorologist threw caution to the wind and got it cut in a rather unusual fashion. The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with footage taken inside her dressing room in which she's letting her hairstylist loose on her locks without a salon in sight.
HAIR CARE
WNCT

GPD releases name of victim in suspicious death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has released the name of the victim whose body was found last week. Police said the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body found in the 3900 block of West Vancroft Circle on March 24 as that of William Christopher Rushing, 36, of Greenville. A […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Gunfire breaks out at Special Olympics carnival in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (AP) — A shooting at a Special Olympics spring carnival in North Carolina has prompted authorities to cancel the last day of the event. Police in Knightdale told Nexstar’s CBS17.com gunfire broke out about 9 p.m. Saturday after a large fight erupted among people near a crowded concession stand. As police worked to […]
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy